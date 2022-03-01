The City of Roseburg Homeless Commission recommended Monday that the city not put out another request for proposals to run a soon-to-open shelter, and instead enter into a multi-million dollar contract with the United Community Action Network to do the work.
UCAN executive director Shaun Pritchard, who is a member of the Homeless Commission, recused himself from Monday's vote. A final decision on awarding the contract to manage the center will come from the Roseburg City Council at a later date.
The management contract is expected to be for just over two years and pay UCAN $3.25 million, City Administrator Nikki Messenger said. After two years, the city and UCAN will have the opportunity to sign two more contracts of two years each, she said.
That means if the funding remains the same as the initial contract is expected to cost, UCAN could be paid $9.25 million to manage the shelter, known as a navigation center, for six years.
“I think things are moving ahead,” Kelly Wessels, chief operating officer for UCAN, said of the negotiations between her agency and the city.
On Friday, the city and UCAN closed on a deal to buy a piece of property UCAN owns at 948 SE Mill St., which is where the navigation center will go. The city paid $270,000 for the property, which includes a 7,423-square-foot building.
The city hired an architect to examine the building and begin the process of retrofitting it, Assistant City Manager Amy Sowa said.
“So, things are starting to move along on that property,” she said.
Initial funding for the navigation center is coming from a $1.5 million state grant. That grant contains a June 30 deadline for recipients to begin offering services or be in jeopardy of having to return the grant funding.
The city is also looking at setting aside about $2.5 million in federal money to pay to operate the shelter. Additionally, Messenger said she believes other funding partners will emerge to help with shelter costs.
The city put out a request for proposals in August for someone to operate the navigation center, but did not get a single response by the time the Oct. 13 deadline had passed. The city did not issue a second request for proposals with more attractive specifications; Messenger said doing so would be unlikely to attract a qualified candidate and would take several more months, thus pushing the opening of the shelter closer to the June 30 deadline.
Instead, the Homeless Commission on Monday recommended the city forego a second round of requests for proposals and skip the competitive bidding process — technically an exemption — and hand the contract to UCAN.
The matter is tentatively scheduled to come before the City Council for a final vote at its March 14 meeting.
KC Bolton, CEO of Aviva Health and a member of the Homeless Commission, said UCAN is the right choice to run the navigation center. Bolton said when a warming center opened recently to provide a place for the unhoused to stay warm during freezing weather, he saw Pritchard spend nights at the place, lending a hand.
“Its’ not just a verbal commitment, he’s putting action behind his words,” Bolton said.
In other matters before the Homeless commission on Monday:
Pritchard said the point in time survey of the area’s homeless, which UCAN oversaw, should be completed by the end of March.
Wayne Ellsworth, director of the Homeless Transitions Action Group, said the group is still looking for a homeless coordinator, a position to be funded by the City of Roseburg. Several people were initially interviewed for the position but no applications have been received in the last month, Ellsworth said.
Ellsworth also said with spring coming, youth baseball is on the horizon at Gaddis Park, which potentially means the disbursement of many unhoused who are currently living in and around the park.
The conflict of interest should be investigated by the state. The more money is thrown at this problem the more problems we have. Not one of these commission members lives here. Nikki Messenger, doesn't even live in the city limits of Roseburg.
