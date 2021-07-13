The Roseburg City Council on Monday unanimously approved plans for a combination of commercial space and up to 70 apartments that if built would become one of the largest structures downtown and likely change the dynamics of the area.
“This is a rare opportunity to open a door to what I think is a really unique development downtown,” City Councilor Brian Prawitz said. “This checks a lot of boxes.”
NeighborWorks Umpqua is proposing to build the complex on about 3/4 of an acre it owns at the southeast corner of Southeast Jackson Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. It is currently a gravel lot used as a parking lot for tenants in the building just to the north, the Kohlhagen Apartments, which NeighborWorks Umpqua also owns.
At roughly 80,000 square feet of gross building area, the project would likely be the second largest building downtown, next to the county building complex, NeighborWorks Umpqua officials have said.
The site is zoned general commercial, which would currently allow about 26 units on it. NeighborWorks Umpqua has said it would need to build at least 40 units at the site just to “pencil out” financially. The zoning designation the agency is asking for, central business district, would allow up to 70 units at the site.
Last month, the city’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the City Council approve the requested zoning change, subject to several basic conditions, including NeighborWorks Umpqua obtain site plan and building permit approval and that the development conforms to city code.
Monday’s City Council approval of the proposal was the first reading of the zoning change. A second vote will be required for final approval.
Victoria Hokanson, owner of a historic guest house in the area, said she supports the development but has some concerns, most notably the number of parking spots that will be needed and the impact the new building will have on the historic nature of the area.
“I am not opposed to the development of that property,” Hokanson said. “I just want it done right.”
The apartment complex would provide quality housing to individuals and families, who in turn would boost the energy and economy of downtown Roseburg, NeighborWorks Umpqua said in a report submitted with its application for the zoning change.
“The (apartment complex) will stimulate more patrons to visit the existing businesses in the area as well as create more job opportunities,” the report said. “The entirety of the current central business district is within a half-mile of the subject site. This proximity creates palpable walkability for all future residents while encouraging biking and walking as primary sources of transportation.”
The agency primarily focuses on affordable housing. NeighborWorks Umpqua also envisions an increased need for affordable housing for seniors as well as units sized for singles and couples — studios and one-bedrooms, agency officials have said in the past.
One of the more unique — and expensive — aspects of the proposal is the plan to build three levels of underground parking, which would be a first for Douglas County.
NeighborWorks Umpqua was established 30 years ago under the name Umpqua Community Development Corp., and provides low-cost housing and social services to residents in Douglas, Coos, Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties.
NeighborWorks Umpqua already owns a sprinkling of other properties in downtown Roseburg.
In addition to the 52-unit Kohlhagen Apartments, the agency owns the 37-unit Grand Apartments at 730 SE Cass Ave., which the agency got a state grant to refurbish, and the 40-unit Rose Apartments at 805 SE Stephens St., which provides housing for elderly and disabled residents.
NeighborWorks Umpqua also has its main office downtown at 605 SE Kane St., and a second office at the Willis House at 734 SE Rose St.
Monday evening’s meeting was held in person at City Hall, the first such meeting held there in over a year, due to restrictions associated with the coronavirus.
Following the public portion of Monday meeting, the City Council went into an executive session to discuss two matters in private: City Manager Nikki Messenger’s job performance and labor negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters.
As I have stated before, NWU needs to be good stewards of the property they already own and operate before they are allowed to use any more tax dollars. They cannot operate effectively because they are trying to build more on an already crumbling foundation. That foundation needs to be fixed before they do anything more.
Let us not forget, this newspaper carried the story not long ago of how they were running in a deficit because they increased salaries significantly without revenue to support them. This lead to a shakeup in the organization, but I have not seen any corresponding improvement in how they run their residential rental property.
