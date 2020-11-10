It’s precarious enough to be homeless when the weather is nice. But when temperatures dip below freezing, as they did Monday morning, being without shelter can be downright deadly.
To help provide some emergency shelter, the Roseburg City Council approved a pilot program Monday that will allow people to sleep in their vehicles at approved sites in the city, in what is known as vehicle camping.
The previous city code had prohibited vehicle camping. The new pilot program allows for three possible campsite locations within the city, each location serving no more than six vehicles.
The program comes with nearly two dozen rules and regulations, including the requirement that the property owner register with the city, limit the hours of operation, provide restrooms and garbage cans, have someone at the site overnight to keep an eye on things, and make sure the site remains clean and complies with noise restrictions.
“I really love that we are looking outside the box and trying to make accommodations for people, to make safe, sanctuary places for people to sleep in the evening,” City Councilor Andrea Zielinski said. “It’s going to make a positive impact on the homeless situation.”
The organization, supervision and maintenance of a vehicle camping location will be the responsibility of the property owner, not the City of Roseburg. Property owners hosting vehicle camping would do so at their own risk and expense.
Review and authorization of a potential campsite location would be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. The pilot program will terminate in a year. At that time the City Council will review the program and determine whether to continue it.
The Roseburg program is modeled after one in Salem, which allows vehicle camping in non-residential areas between the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. at no more than eight sites in the city, and each site can have up to six vehicles. Salem also requires that a restroom be located at each site.
Several councilors said while allowing vehicle camping is not without its potential issues and won’t solve the problem of homelessness in the area, it’s a start.
“If you don’t take a step forward and take a chance, we’re not going to get anywhere,” Councilor Beverly Cole said. “We can tweak it, we can change it, but it’s time we move forward.”
The Roseburg City Council is looking for other ways to deal with the homeless population here, both in terms of emergency short-term shelter during the upcoming winter and more substantial solutions for the long-term.
In addition to allowing a limited amount of vehicle camping, the council is considering amending some codes to allow more emergency shelters during severe weather, such as freezing temperature. That proposal was approved by the city planning commission last month and is scheduled to come before the City Council for a vote of approval on Dec. 14.
Last month, the council also approved an effort to develop an emergency shelter, or a system of shelters, for the homeless. Councilors said they would like to find a nonprofit to run — and fund — such a program here.
To help with these efforts, the council on Monday approved on first reading the establishment of the city’s first-ever Homeless Commission. It will have seven members total, consisting of representatives from four local agencies — Adapt, UCAN, Aviva Health and Umpqua Health Alliance, two at-large members and Mayor Larry Rich, who will be the commission chair. The new commission is expected to begin meeting in January.
In other action Monday, the council also:
- Chose not to investigate two complaints lodged by City Councilor Ashley Hicks against City Manager Nikki Messenger. The first alleged that Messenger is violating the city charter by not enforcing city ordinances, including camping and littering on public property. The second alleged that Messenger does not live within the city limits, which her contract requires. The council voted 6-1 — with Hicks the dissenting vote — not to look into her complaints. Hicks was defeated in last week’s election and her term ends Dec. 31.
- Approved on first reading a move to update city codes to reflect a change in the way some misdemeanor crimes, including those involving the sale of firearms, are investigated and prosecuted. Previously, the Oregon State Police would investigate crimes related to the sale of firearms.
But OSP recently eliminated those positions, and that responsibility now falls on local governments. Those crimes, and other offenses, including so-called “bias crimes,” would be prosecuted in Roseburg Municipal Court if the matter is approved on second reading.
- Read a proclamation honoring Thelma Sayers, her work for the community, and her 100th birthday. Among her many community efforts, Sayers served on the organizing committee of the UCC Conference on Aging & Extraordinary Living, and the board of directors of Roseburg Sister Cities and the Community Concert Association. She turned 100 on Thursday.
- Accepted the resignation of planning commission chair H. Ronald Hughes, effective Nov. 30. Hughes, who has been on the commission since 2005, is moving outside city limits, and therefore can no longer serve on the commission.
Went into an executive session to discuss the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers contract and the annual performance evaluation of Municipal Court Judge Jason Mahan.
