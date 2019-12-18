There was a bit of a commotion in front of the Roseburg Library late Monday afternoon as police confronted several people who had set up a temporary camp, including a clothesline, in a grassy area near the "Welcome to Historic Downtown Roseburg" sign.
Inside the library, the Roseburg City Council was discussing what to do with people like those involved in the confrontation, with proposals ranging from opening a shelter for them to more strictly enforcing trespassing and trash laws.
The discussion concluded the council’s effort to set goals for the next two years. This was the third, two-hour meeting the council held over the last five weeks to determine its goals. The councilors settled on six goals to help guide their actions and policies moving forward. They are:
— Develop and implement policies to enhance housing opportunities.
— Implement transportation funding policies to meet identified community needs.
— Enhance community livability and public safety.
— Take a proactive role in economic development and community revitalization.
— Update and implement the city’s emergency preparedness plan.
— Explore strategies to lessen the impact of homelessness on the community.
The first four goals were ones the council carried over from those set in 2017. The fifth goal, updating the city’s emergency preparedness plan, was a result of the severe snow storm that hit the region earlier this year.
The final goal proffered, discussed for almost the entirety of Monday’s meeting, dealt with the homeless.
Time to act
Much of the discussion involved terminology and wording — should those on the street be referred to as homeless, unhoused or unsheltered? Should the word “proactive” be included in the city’s set of goals? Is the homeless situation a “crisis” or not?
There were policy-centered questions: How to turn vacant, derelict properties into those that can house families in need? Should churches and social service organizations hand out sleeping bags and tents to the homeless? Should the city focus its efforts on a so-called Sobering Center, a shelter, or both?
And then there was the fundamental question that shapes the entire endeavor: What is the appropriate role for the city in addressing the seemingly growing homeless problem?
“In my meetings with groups that are trying to figure out how to provide services to these folks, that is the question that comes up: What is our role?” City Manager Nikki Messenger said.
Several city councilors agreed that determining what role the city should take in addressing the issue is critical.
There was less agreement on how critical the problem is and what should be done to improve it.
Councilor Alison Eggers said she is worried that area churches are handing out sleeping bags, tents and other items to the homeless, which often end up as discarded trash.
“That is just adding to the problem,” she said. “We have to all be on the same page on what we hand out to groups that need it.”
Councilors Ashley Hicks and Brian Prawitz both called the current homeless situation a “crisis,” and said the city needs to take a leadership role in finding solutions.
“I totally say this is a crisis. We have no emergency shelter and we’re lacking all the resources the housing analysis says we need,” Prawitz said. “This is a moment, to me, where the city can say something, can cast the way we want to address this issue.”
Hicks suggested that the council consider building an emergency shelter on some land the city owns on General Avenue near the Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
Hicks also said that the homeless problem is too big for the council to ignore.
“If you’re living on the streets then you’re totally in a crisis,” she said. “There’s violence, sexual abuse, domestic abuse, crimes, illegal weapons, gun sales. There are impacts on the watershed. In that sense it is very much a crisis.
And it’s not just the homeless who are impacted, Hicks said.
“Neighbors to these situations are in a crisis too,” she said. “They’re trying to succeed and for their property to be trespassed on, to have to put up with the thefts and the yelling at night, these people in their homes are suffering from this too.”
Councilwoman Andrea Zielinski said that there is too much at stake for the city not to take action.
“We need to show people we’re serious about this,” Zielinski said. “Will we solve everything and get it all right the first time? Probably not. But we have to take some action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.