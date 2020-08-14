After a series of work sessions surrounding the issue of homelessness in which the Roseburg City Council heard from social service providers, legislators, police and more, the council is now turning to the general public for input on the matter.
The council has scheduled two public meetings to gather that public input. The first is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, and second scheduled for the same time on Aug. 31.
The quest for public feedback has been made a bit more challenging due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This Monday’s meeting will be held via Zoom. Those wishing to provide public comment on the issue can do so in one of two ways:
- To participate via Zoom, contact City Recorder Amy Sowa at info@cityofroseburg.org by 12 p.m. to request a meeting link. The link will only be shared with those who contact the city recorder and provide their contact information. Speakers will be allotted four minutes for their comments.
- Comments can also be submitted by email to Sowa at info@cityofroseburg.org by 4 p.m. on Monday. Those submitting comments this way should include their name and address, and whether they reside in the city. Mayor Larry Rich will read comments related to this topic aloud during Monday’s meeting.
The second public work study session, scheduled for Aug. 31, will be held in person in the city council chambers, located at 900 SE Douglas Ave. Residents who wish to provide public comment at that meeting will be required to wear a face covering and check-in at the front lobby prior to entering the chamber.
All attendees will be required to wear face coverings and sit at least 6 feet apart. If the number of speakers exceeds the state-mandated occupancy, people will be asked to wait outside until room is available. Each speaker will be given four minutes to talk, after which they will be asked to leave the chamber to provide room for others.
For more information, contact the City of Roseburg at info@cityofroseburg.org, or call 541-492-6700.
