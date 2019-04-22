Roseburg City Council selected Paul Eckert as the final candidate for the city manager position at its regular meeting Monday.
The decision authorizes the city to complete a reference and background investigation of Eckert prior to giving him the final offer.
The city held a reception for the final two candidates Thursday. Immediately before the public meeting Monday, the City Council met in executive session to discuss the city manager hiring process.
At its regular meeting, the City Council voted 6-1 to select Eckert, as City Councilor Ashley Hicks voted no. City Councilor Bob Cotterell was absent from the meeting for health reasons.
Mayor Larry Rich asked if Hicks would like to explain her vote, adding that she isn't required to.
"I'm just not excited about where we're at with this," Hicks said.
This story will be updated.
