The Roseburg City Council is meeting at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss providing further financial support for the development of the allied and mental health college in Roseburg.
"At a minimum, we have been requested to participate to the level of the development fees identified for one of the site options," reads a special meeting agenda released by city administration Tuesday evening. "Our SDC (site development cost) fees would be in the neighborhood of $400,000."
City staff recommend "to develop a letter of support relating financial support for the Allied and Mental Health College Economic project development and support ORH raising balance of the remaining money to develop the project in Roseburg," according to the agenda.
The city has been working with Oregonians for Rural Health and other local organizations to establish the college.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between ORH and George Fox University in late February to explore building the college in Roseburg.
City staff has been working with ORH, Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Winston, and other local and regional governments to determine the financial support necessary for the project. Legislators want the information from the city as soon as possible to prepare their legislative ask for the project.
Roseburg has also been asked to support or participate in potential grant processes with partners.
City council funded the project with $30,000 in early concept stage development work and authorized an additional $25,000 to support funding for an economic study to assess the viability and need for the college in March.
"Helping with the funding of the study demonstrates the City's commitment to the future college and positive affects it could have on our community's economy," according to Wednesday's agenda item summary.
Representatives from ORH and George Fox identified properties in the area of Stewart Parkway, Renann and Edenbower to build the college to be close to medical facilities as well as the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
ORH raised money in addition to the $25,000 provided by the city to pay for the economic study.
While the staff recommendation is to "give support for this endeavor and direct staff to write a letter of support," city councilors could also opt to ask for additional information or not authorize the approval.
