Roseburg City Councilor Sheila Cox, who spent more than 30 years serving the city, first as city recorder and most recently as a member of the council, has tendered her resignation due to a family emergency.
"My grandson was in a near-fatal car accident and left with severe brain injuries and I need to be able to help take care of him,” Cox said in a brief interview Thursday. “I just can’t give the time and effort I need to serve the city. I hate to resign in the middle of a term like this, but my family comes first.”
Cox's resignation will be immediate once the City Council formally accepts it at its meeting scheduled for Monday night. There will then be a recruitment process to find a successor to Cox, which is expected to close by June 8, said Koree Tate, a management assistant with the city. Interviews have tentatively been scheduled for June 14 to fill the position, Tate said.
Whoever is selected to take over the seat is scheduled to hold it through 2022.
Cox worked for the city until her retirement in 2018. But that retirement didn’t last. Cox stepped forward in February 2020 to apply for the Ward 2 Position 1 seat that was left vacant by the departure of Tom Ryan, who resigned two months prior after serving on the council for nearly 20 years.
During the interview process before the City Council, Cox said she hadn’t planned on being a public official after her retirement, but when Ryan resigned “that left a void in the city.” Cox realized she lived in the same ward as Ryan and began to think about applying for his seat.
“I decided to step up and give back to the community. City government is the core of the community,“ Cox said. “Being with the city for 30 years, that kind of gets in your system.”
Cox was appointed by the council in February 2020. She ran unopposed in November’s general election and was slated to serve through Dec. 31, 2022.
Sheila has always been a stand-up person and a great public servant. Sending good wishes for her grandson's recovery process. Love and hugs to Sheila and her entire family during this difficult time.
