Roseburg City Hall will be limiting public access starting Thursday in response to the new state guidelines regarding COVID-19, and those wishing to business with the city are asked to do so via phone, online or email.
City Hall staff have started working remotely in order to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 and to promote a safe work environment, according to a city news release.
A limited number of staff will continue to work in-person at City Hall. However, public access to the building will be limited to the second floor lobby. Face coverings and social distancing measures are required at all times in the lobby. City Hall hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The public is encouraged to conduct business with the city electronically, via phone and email to the maximum extent possible. The following services can be done electronically from home:
Water utilities and court fines — Paying a water bill and court fines just takes a few clicks. Go to municipalonlinepayments.com/roseburgor
- and follow the instructions.
- Parking permits — Those needing downtown parking permits should complete the city’s parking permit form and submit it to finance@cityofroseburg.org.
- Business registrations — Register new business with the city by completing a registration form and emailing it to info@cityofroseburg.org. For questions about business registrations, call 541-492-6866.
- Land use and zoning applications — Those needing assistance with changes to their property should visit the Community Development Department’s page for applications and forms. The department can also help via email at ccd@cityofroseburg.org and phone at 541-492-6750.
- Career opportunities — Learn more about the latest job openings with the city by going to its employment opportunities page. Those interested can download an employment application and submit it to the city’s human resources department.
Additional online services, along with staff contact information, can be found by visiting CityofRoseburg.org. For more information, call 541-492-6700 or email info@cityofroseburg.org.
Maybe Just Maybe.? If Anyone who Worked there Had USED Proper Procedures from JUMP STREET. Douglas County Woundn't be going through a AVOIDABLE Problem. Willfully be IGNORANT to what is a Global Problem is what the Current HERPETIC INFECTION we have has Given Americans. 3,000 + DEAD Due to the Church's Insisting on Praying Last Easter has Now resulted in these Innocents dying. Daily I see without many Exceptions People & Business's Allowing People to Still Enter with No Masks. It is Sad that the Good People here in Douglas County have to be Punished by the IGNORANCE which Prevails here in County & City Government. All Currently Elected Officals, ALL SUPPORTED *Iq45.
