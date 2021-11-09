Nikki Messenger may not have been the Roseburg City Council’s first choice to take over as city manager when her predecessor retired, but by all accounts, she has won over her bosses, who on Monday gave her a modest raise and a substantial increase in a potential severance package should she be forced to leave.
Messenger, who has been in the post for about 2 ½ years, received a 3% cost-of-living raise. That will bump her current salary of $159,660 a year to $164,448.
Additionally, the City Council doubled the severance package Messenger would receive — from a current six months to a full year — if she is terminated without cause or if her resignation is requested by the council. The total value of that new severance package would be $176,060, based on her current salary and benefits.
Messenger would also receive continued insurance benefits for six months or until she finds another job, whichever comes first. The council also agreed to reimburse Messenger $1,717 in legal fees she incurred last year.
The items were approved unanimously by the City Council without discussion.
Messenger’s contract also calls for her to receive five weeks of vacation and 12 days of paid sick leave per year. She can cash in up to 40 hours of vacation per year. Messenger also receives $250 a month in fuel allowance.
According to the terms of her contract, Messenger can be terminated by the City Council at any time without cause or prior notice. However, if she is terminated for cause, she is not entitled to the severance package.
The council may terminate Messenger for cause in eight general circumstances, including:
- Violation of the city’s charter, ordinances, resolutions or policies.
- Failure to follow a lawful directive of the City Council.
- Commission of a crime in the course of performing her duties or any crime that reflects negatively on the city or affects her ability to perform her job as city manager.
- Violation of city or state ethics laws or regulations.
- Misuse of drugs or alcohol or violation of any law or policy related to the use of drugs or alcohol.
Messenger took a bit of an indirect route to her current position.
Former City Manager Lance Colley resigned in April 2019 after seven years in the position, and Messenger was named interim city manager while the City Council searched for a permanent replacement.
The City Council settled on Paul Eckert, a city manager in tiny Gridley, California, for the Roseburg job. However, Eckert abruptly withdrew from consideration when it became known that he was the subject of sexual harassment complaints during his tenure in the city administration of Sioux City, Iowa.
Messenger was named permanent city manager in July 2019, and officially took over the position on Sept. 1.
Messenger grew up in Richland, Washington, but both of her parents graduated from Roseburg High School. Messenger graduated from Washington State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. She began working for the city in 1995 as an engineering technician and rose through the ranks of the Public Works Department. She was promoted to public works director in 2008.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND TUSSLES
Messenger is considered exceedingly organized, a tireless worker and a strong advocate for the city. She sits in on so many meetings each week it’s hard to keep track, and she has a canny ability to carry on the wishes of the council without pushing her own agenda.
Messenger helped implement a program that provides economic incentives to developers who build apartments in the Diamond Lake Boulevard corridor east of downtown Roseburg. To date, four apartment complexes totaling about 400 units are in various stages of development in that corridor.
Messenger was instrumental in making several changes following the February 2019 snowstorm known as Snowmaggedan, when communications between the city and public was spotty and the water treatment plant lost power. The city created a communications specialist position and installed backup generators at the treatment plant and secured mobile generators to be used where needed.
Messenger also played a role in reeling in a number of city grants, including ones that are now helping to fund services for the homeless, such as a shelter with services that is expected to open by next summer.
Yet her tenure as city manager has not been without its moments of tumult, most of which were centered around her acrimonious relationship with former City Councilor Ashley Hicks.
Hicks was openly critical of Messenger’s leadership and would often level her criticisms publicly during city council meetings, including one time when she called Messenger a liar.
The spat got so bad that in August 2020, Messenger, through her attorney, submitted a formal notice that she intended to file a lawsuit against the city for not muzzling Hicks.
Hicks lost her bid for re-election in November 2020, and Messenger never did file a lawsuit. However, the $1,717 the City Council approved for Messenger on Monday is reimbursement for legal expenses she incurred during her spat with Hicks.
Hicks also leveled the charge that Messenger did not live within city limits, which is required of all city managers. Not living within city limits is a violation of Messenger’s contract and the city charter, which is grounds for termination without cause.
During a City Council meeting last November, Hicks said Messenger lived in a spacious home she owned on 2 acres near the South Umpqua River, which is outside city limits. Hicks said Messenger bought a smaller, aging townhome within the city that she claimed was her residence — which she bought from Colley, who also claimed it as his residence — when she did not really live there.
Several city councilors said that Messenger had satisfied the residency requirement by buying a home in the city, paying taxes on that home and using it to register to vote. The council voted 6-1 not to look into the matter, with Hicks casting the lone vote for an investigation.
More recently, Messenger was criticized along with other city officials for agreeing to allow a shave ice truck to operate in Stewart Park on weekends this summer, then reneging on that agreement.
Messenger and other city officials said the agreement was made by mistake because it violated city zoning laws. The truck had been hugely popular, drawing upwards of 500 customers a day to Stewart Park on weekends during the short time it was allowed to operate. More than 2,000 people signed a petition to keep the truck in the park on weekends, to no avail.
