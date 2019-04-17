Paul Eckert and Brian Latta are the two remaining candidates in Roseburg's search for a new city manager.
On Wednesday, the city released the candidates' names and brief employment histories ahead of a Thursday evening community reception for the two finalists.
Eckert has been city administrator in Gridley, California, since 2016. Between 2013 and 2016, he was city manager of Mount Shasta, California. Before that, he was city manager of Sioux City, Iowa, where he worked in city administration for 16 years.
Brian Latta has been city administrator of Harrisburg, Oregon, since 2013. Between 2008 and 2013, he was an associate planner in the Corvallis Community Development Department. Before that, he held a seat on the Clark County, Washington Planning Commission between 2006 and 2008.
The community reception for the candidates will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Roseburg Public Safety Center. The candidates will each give 20-minute presentations and attendees will be able to ask them questions.
No decisions will be made at the reception. City staff will release an agenda for the City Council's regular meeting on Monday, April 22.
