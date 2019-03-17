Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks recently filed a complaint with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality describing pollution in the South Umpqua River from homeless people’s riverfront camps.
City Councilor Tom Ryan and Mayor Larry Rich think Hicks may have violated city rules by filing the complaint. According to city code, city councilors must first state the official position of the City Council when speaking to another government body. Ryan and Rich said if Hicks filed the complaint as a city councilor, it would violate city rules because the complaint reflects Hicks’ personal views, not an official city policy.
At the City Council meeting on March 11, Ryan asked city staff to provide council members with records of Hicks’ communications with the DEQ and the Oregon Department of State Lands.
Ryan and Rich point to a copy of Hicks’ complaint and Hicks’ Facebook posts about the complaint as evidence that she may have represented the city in a way that violates city rules.
Ryan said the City Council will review records of Hicks’ complaint and her Facebook posts to determine whether she violated city rules. Rich said in an interview that he plans to ask Bruce Coalwell, the city’s attorney, to review Hicks’ complaint as well. If they find that Hicks violated city rules, the city council could enact sanctions on her.
Hicks disagrees that her complaint violated any rules, however. She said she made it clear to DEQ officials that her complaint reflected her personal views, not an official city council policy, even though she told DEQ she is a city councilor.
A copy of the incident reporting form DEQ filed in response to Hicks’ complaint shows “City Council” in the “Organization” section of Hicks’ contact information.
Hicks said she didn’t misrepresent city policy in her complaint because the City Council has neither discussed the issue of riverfront camps polluting the river, nor created policy addressing it.
“It would be one thing if Council had a conversation about this or we had been working on something,” Hicks said. “But there’s no conversation.”
Hicks, who has been involved in community-organized riverfront clean-ups for several years, said in her DEQ complaint that tents, human feces, garbage, gasoline and other pollutants get into the river when unsheltered people’s camps are abandoned. Several other residents involved in the clean-ups filed complaints with DEQ in conjunction with Hicks.
Hicks frequently criticizes the city on Facebook for not taking action to prevent pollution from entering the river.
On Feb. 6, the same day Hicks filed her complaint, she wrote on Facebook, “Lady called back from DEQ — she said they’ve gotten lots of calls from Roseburg — she said that’s just how it works — they need to get many complaints before getting involved. Apparently, getting a call from a city council member seems to have a bit more weight this time around.”
Ryan and Rich took issue with Hicks’ suggestion that a city councilor’s complaint gets more attention. They added Hicks’ complaint could be misinterpreted as city-sanctioned action.
Katherine Benenati, a spokesperson for DEQ, told The News-Review, “Hicks didn’t state that she was complaining on behalf of the council or the city.”
But city officials are still interested in reviewing the complaint.
“Filing the complaint is strictly beside the point,” Ryan said. “Filing it as a city councilor is not. The council rules say that the only thing that gives you the authority to act as a city councilor is the City Council.”
Both Ryan and Rich said Hicks has repeatedly tried to use her position as a city councilor without City Council’s consent to motivate city officials to address the effects of camping on public property.
Hicks said she filed the complaint because the city hasn’t adequately prevented pollution from getting into a public waterway, despite her calls to action.
“They’re not managing it, they’re not protecting it from pollution, they’re not addressing the transient debris and litter,” Hicks said. “They’re leaving it for months at a time until the water takes it.”
Hicks’ complaint drew prompt responses from multiple state agencies.
Shortly after Hicks filed the complaint, David Waltz, the DEQ basin coordinator for the region, contacted the Roseburg Parks Department to “encourage them to enforce a camping ban along the South Umpqua River within the city’s jurisdiction,” according to Benenati.
The city has been cautious about enforcing a camping ban since the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decriminalized camping in public last year.
Benenati said Waltz spoke to Roseburg City Manager Lance Colley “to discuss whether the city has an ordinance that could be enforced to limit potential water pollution.”
“Transient camps and camping in general are regulated by local ordinances,” Benenati said. “When DEQ receives a complaint related to these matters, we reach out to local authorities and work with them in an effort to resolve the issue. Cleaning up such camps, or prohibiting them, generally does not fall under DEQ’s purview.”
Waltz also told Pat Cook, Roseburg parks superintendent, the city could also help address the issue by installing more trash cans and doing more park maintenance, according to an email Waltz sent to Cook.
Colley also spoke to a Department of State Lands official and a regional solutions coordinator with Gov. Kate Brown’s office who responded to Hicks’ complaint. They discussed the possibility of the state acquiring jurisdiction of the South Umpqua River in order to help manage pollution, according to an email Colley sent to Hicks.
The Department of State Lands would have to conduct a “navigability study” to determine if the city’s section of the river meets criteria to be managed by the state, according to Colley’s email.
“A navigability study would be very complex, time consuming, costly and likely provide no benefits to address your concerns,” Colley said. “The state would have to do a multi-year study, transfer ownership from hundreds if not thousands of private property owners along the river, and their ownership and jurisdiction would only go to the high bank, but every private property owner would lose land from their current ownership along the entire river that was declared navigable.”
Hicks is unsatisfied with the city’s response, she said. She added the response shows the city continues to be unwilling to take meaningful action to address the issue.
But city councilors and other city officials assert they want to address the problem.
“Everyone wants to clean up the population and the river. It’s just that we have to follow the laws,” Ryan said referring to constraints from the recent Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision. “We certainly can’t make the police do anything illegal.”
The Roseburg City Council may put the topic of Hicks’ complaint on a future meeting agenda to discuss whether she violated city rules, according to Ryan.
Councilors could vote to sanction Hicks as a result. Sanctions could include Hicks not being recognized to speak at meetings, being formally censured and having official travel restricted, according to city code. Sanctions can also remove city councilors from commission chairs, but Hicks doesn’t currently chair any city commissions.
Hicks said sanctions wouldn’t have any tangible effect on her. She added the inquiries into her complaints are an effort to retaliate against her for criticizing the city.
“I’m serving my constituents of my community,” Hicks said. “The council rules don’t really mean shit. There are no consequences that they can take toward me that I haven’t already endured.”
“The council rules don’t really mean $&!*. There are no consequences that they can take toward me that I haven’t already endured.” Ms. Hicks, while I agree with your sentiment about the sanctions. There are rules in place, they DO mean something, and there are consequence for breaking them. Please give them the respect they demand.
PS: RN-R...you can print profanity, but when your own reported quotation is copy n pasted in the comment section...it is now somehow profanity. WTH??
Ryan, get off your behind and address the matter!! While the 9th Circus Court of Appeals has ruled and maybe tied your hands on “camping in public”, there are rules that can be enforced regarding illegal trash dumps, pollution, and environmental damage. Enforce those!! As for you and the rest of your cronies, stop acting like a bunch of middle schoolers…you’re adults, act like it…address the city’s issues and fix them; that’s what you were voted into office for and what you get paid to do. Ms. Hicks is a citizen of Roseburg and if citizens restricted from criticizing and voicing their concerns to the City Council to address…who can they address them to then? You turned a deaf ear to her, she took the issue to the next level and now you and your buds have egg on your face. Grow Up!! It is time to address this issue.
