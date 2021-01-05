Newly elected Roseburg city councilors Patrice Sipos and Sheri Moothart took the oath of office Monday and were officially sworn in to their new posts.
Sipos defeated incumbent Ashley Hicks in the race for the Ward 4, Position 2 seat. Moothart defeated Patrick Lewandowski in the race for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat, which was left vacant when Linda Fisher-Fowler decided not to seek another term.
Mayor Larry Rich and city councilors Sheila Cox, Andrea Zielinski and Brian Prawitz, who all ran unopposed and retained their seats, were also sworn in by City Recorder Amy Sowa.
Due to COVID-19, the ceremony was held at the Roseburg Public Safety Center instead of City Hall. All participants wore masks and the general public could not attend. The ceremony was aired live on Facebook.
The mayor’s term is two years and city councilors are elected to four-year terms.
Rich has held the mayor’s post since 1998; Zielinski has held her Ward 2, Position 2 seat since being appointed to fill a vacancy in June 2015; Prawitz has been in his Ward 3, Position 2 seat since January 2017; and Cox was appointed to her Ward 2, Position 1 seat last February, as a replacement to Tom Ryan. He retired in December 2019 after serving on the council for nearly 20 years and with three years left on his term.
As a replacement appointment, Cox’s initial term ended Dec. 31. Her new term runs through Dec. 31, 2024.
City councilors Bob Cotterell, Beverly Cole and Alison Eggers have terms that expire Dec. 31, 2022.
The first meeting of the new city council is scheduled for Jan. 11.
