City Manager Nikki Messenger has disbanded a committee of homeless advocates and service providers that was created just last month to help provide food, water and other emergency provisions to the hundreds of homeless individuals in the area.
The city sent a notice out Friday afternoon announcing that the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee was being disbanded immediately.
“There has been a concern from the start about the potential for overlap between the city manager’s ad hoc committee and the Homeless Transition Action Group (HTAG) in Douglas County,” the notice said. “The extent of the overlap between the two groups has become clear in a very short time. Most members of the ad hoc committee are also members of HTAG.”
The notice went on to say that while city officials had hoped running the “get it done” group would allow more flexibility and lessen the red tape involved with city government, that hasn’t turned out to be the case.
“Given how busy each member is, Roseburg’s city manager made this decision in part to respect everyone’s valuable time while looking for ways to streamline the process,” the notice said.
Ad hoc committee chair KC Bolton has been coordinating with HTAG chair Wayne Ellsworth for HTAG to “determine the priorities and immediate needs of the community’s unhoused residents, and find solutions to those needs,” the notice said. Bolton is the CEO of Aviva Health and sits on the city’s homeless commission.
The members of the ad hoc committee were: Malik Alexander, Ryan Cornutt, Betsy Cunningham, Wayne Ellsworth, Daniel Oquendo, Maria Pini, Sarah Raine, Max Stafford, Philip Suarez, Kevin Wagner, Dane Zahner and Tim Edmundson.
Each is involved in one way or another with providing services or outreach to the homeless community in the area.
The city will continue to serve in a support role for HTAG, the notice said. Messenger and/or Assistant City Manager Amy Sowa will attend HTAG meetings, but HTAG will not report to the city, it said.
Bolton will serve as the liaison between HTAG and the city’s homeless commission, “which will oversee all work on the effort to open a navigation center and emergency shelter for the homeless — including determining a location and finding a service provider,” the notice said.
The notice also said that Messenger “thanks each member of the ad hoc committee for their time and work on behalf of the community’s unhoused residents.”
That time was short-lived, and somewhat controversial. The members of the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee were appointed by Messenger on June 8 and the group held its first meeting on June 15, without notifying the public of the meeting or allowing the public to participate in any way.
When The News-Review asked to attend subsequent meetings, Sowa, who is also city recorder, said no. She said that because the ad hoc committee reported to Messenger and not the City Council, it was not a public body and could therefore hold its meetings in private.
The News-Review objected, through its attorney, and city officials eventually reversed course. The committee’s second meeting, held July 12, was noticed in advance, aired live via Zoom, and had minutes kept that were made public.
The disbanding of the ad hoc committee comes at a time when the city is stepping up its efforts to clear out homeless camps in the area. On July 16, Roseburg police and a city work crew swept through an encampment adjacent to Gaddis Park, clearing out the area. A second sweep was conducted this past Wednesday, displacing about two dozen campsites housing about 50-60 people, according to people who were there.
The city is in line to receive a $1.5 million grant from the state to set up a shelter with services, otherwise known as a navigation center. The primary task of the homeless commission is to help facilitate the development of the navigation center and all that entails, including finding a location, deciding what kind of shelter to provide and finding or developing a nonprofit to run it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.