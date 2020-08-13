The Roseburg Dream Center is moving out of the basement of the Foundation Fellowship church in downtown Roseburg at the end of the month.
"It's a good move," said Tim Edmondson, director of the Roseburg Dream Center. "The building is bigger and has better access. We'll be able to expand and we hope to serve more people."
The center plans to continue all services at the new location on 2555 Diamond Lake Blvd, next to the Abby's Legendary Pizza, without interruption on Aug. 31.
In late July, he submitted a letter to the city in which he stated his wish to move because of the difficulty that came with operating from the basement.
"We have to carry food boxes up the stairs and deliver them to the public," he said, adding that he was looking for a ground floor building.
The center relies on a cadre of volunteers, including many retired seniors. With the onset of COVID-19 this spring many of those volunteers, who are considered vulnerable to the virus, stopped coming to the center.
The center shut down for two weeks to assess the situation, and when it reopened Edmondson decided to close the basement to guests and set up operations outside. That meant fewer clothes and other items being handed out, sack lunches instead of sit-down meals, and repeated trips up and down the steep stairs to the basement for Edmondson and his remaining volunteers.
Edmondson told city officials, "We are not trying to end homelessness in Roseburg. We are trying to show people God loves them. We feed the hungry and put clothes on the back of the people who are not able to do so for themselves."
For many homeless people and those in need of extra assistance, the center has been a place to get breakfast, lunch, rest, clothing and compassion.
The dream center is open 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and in the winter it has served as a warming center. Those same hours and services will continue at the new location.
The center opened 12 years ago as a food pantry that also gave away clothing and had been operating from the basement of Foundation Fellowship on 813 SE Lane Ave for about four years.
Foundation Fellowship's former pastor Randy Webb said the arrangement with the Dream Center had always been positive, but temporary. There was no official lease between the two parties.
"We had to squelch the rumors that we were kicking them out because that's not true," Webb said. "This is something they've been looking at doing for a couple of years. We've had an awesome relationship with them."
Once the center moves out of the basement, pastor Travis Atterberry said he's looking at making it a place where families can come together to homeschool their children.
"It's not a school," Atterberry said. "It would be a place for families to bring their kids, without breaking gathering rules. But it's a place for parents that are looking for an alternative to online, where they can have help with teaching their kids and maybe it's not even the public school curriculum but a curriculum they choose. It's more hands-on with the kids and their schoolwork, but it's definitely not a school."
Atterberry said he heard from multiple parents that there was a need for an alternative to online public education and he's continuing to see if there's interest.
"We just want to be part of the solution and we've got this space," he said. "It's really just trying to provide a solution to those who don't want to do public school online."
He added that if there's no interest in the space for education, it might just be an empty space for a while.
Roseburg Dream Center's move comes at a time when the Roseburg City Council is discussing homelessness. The council has listed solving the homeless crisis as one of its main goals for the next two years.
Roseburg City Councilor Andrea Zielinski said she views the move as a win-win for the center and the city.
“I greatly appreciate all the Roseburg Dream Center has done in helping to meet the needs of our unhoused neighbors and I support their mission, but I also understand and empathize with our downtown residents, businesses and visitors who have been expressing concern and frustration over the years,” Zielinski said. “I am glad to know that the Dream Center will continue to serve people in need in our community. A location that is not downtown, but yet is still close enough and easily accessible to all, will be a good thing.”
In April the center was blamed for a spate of vandalism that occurred downtown, including one incident where someone threw a metal grate through the window of a barbershop located not far from the center.
One business owner circulated a letter among city officials in which he called out the Dream Center for “the overall demise of Downtown Roseburg."
The city is looking for community input at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom on the issue of homelessness. Participants can either email their comments to City Recorder Amy Sowa at info@cityofroseburg.org by 4 p.m. Monday or send her an email by noon to request a link for the Zoom meeting to address the City Council.
Another public work study session on Aug. 31 will be held in person at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber. All participants will be required to follow state and federal COVID-19 safety protocols.
The City Council is expected to develop a course of action after an Aug. 31 meeting for public input to address the issue. Mayor Larry Rich has asked each councilor to come up with their top three "action items" they would like to see implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.