Spring is on the horizon, which likely means the start of outdoor activities, including youth sports. And that, city officials said, means it is time to start thinking about what to do with the large number of homeless people living in campers and tents in and around public areas, including parks.
The issue is particularly acute at Gaddis Park in Roseburg, which has a large contingent of homeless people living in tents and RVs around the park, City Manager Nikki Messenger said Monday at the monthly meeting of the city’s homeless commission.
“The Little League season is getting ready to start and there are nine RVs that are parking there that we need to get moved, quite frankly,” Messenger said. “Parking is at a premium during Little League season.”
There are also tents near the park, including one just beyond the outfield fence, she said.
“Gaddis is really built for a specific purpose, so it’s not a great spot for people to be camping,” Messenger said. “We’re trying to navigate how we deal with this potential conflict so we don’t have parents taking matters into their own hands.”
The city is in a predicament because of COVID-19 and the directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends leaving homeless camps alone rather than having the individuals living in them disperse throughout the area. The Roseburg homeless commission has advocated for helping homeless people shelter in place, since there is no warming center in the area.
Additionally, recent federal court rulings limit how aggressive local governments can be in breaking up and ticketing homeless people living in encampments, especially if there is no alternative place for them to go.
The homeless commission asked Messenger and other city officials to review the situation and come back with recommendations on possible changes to city codes to address the matter. The commission also asked city officials to examine possible changes to codes to deal with public camping by homeless individuals once the restrictions surrounding COVID-19 are lifted.
The commission decided not to pursue a recommendation by homeless commission member KC Bolton to allow regulated warming fires at homeless encampments when the weather gets cold. Bolton suggested a requirement that such fires be lit in designed fire pits or metal barrels.
“I’m the kind of guy who looks for practical solutions as we work towards the bigger ticket items,” he said. “It gets pretty cold at night. To me, when it gets down between 45 and 30 degrees, that’s pretty darn cold.”
Board member Mike Fieldman agreed that the city should look at ways to regulate and allow such warming fires, rather than simply outlawing them.
“People are still going to need to stay warm, they’re still going to need to cook food,” Fieldman said. “That’s not going away, whether they’re doing it legally or illegally.”
But Messenger, Mayor Larry Rich, Fire Marshal Monte Bryan, and the rest of the commission members agreed it would be too dangerous to allow such warming fires and decided to drop that matter.
Fieldman also updated the commission on the status of Oregon legislation that would bring the city $1.5 million toward a low barrier shelter with services, known as a navigation center. Fieldman said House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, who is the primary sponsor of the legislation, has put it on a fast track for approval.
“It looks like we will be getting the $1.5 million for the navigation center sooner rather than later,” Fieldman said.
In addition to Roseburg, McMinnville, Bend, Medford, Salem and Eugene would also get funding for navigation centers.
