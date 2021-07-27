Wanted: A nonprofit organization willing to run a homeless shelter in Roseburg. Similar past experience highly desired.
That job posting is basically what City of Roseburg officials are about to send out in the way of request for proposals as they look for an agency that can get a homeless shelter with services, also known as a navigation center, off the ground.
There is a bit of urgency in the posting: Funding for the new homeless shelter will come from a $1.5 million grant the city is getting from the state. However, language in the grant calls for the navigation center to be up and running by July 1 of next year, or the city would have to return all the money granted.
The search for an agency to run the shelter, and the results of a survey that gauged the interest of about a dozen such agencies who might be willing to take on the task, were the focal points of the monthly meeting of the Roseburg Homeless Commission on Monday.
To gather information from local service providers, a survey was sent to 44 individuals connected primarily to community-based organizations. Fourteen surveys were completed and returned.
Of those, three organizations expressed an interest in running a navigation center. Those three organizations were not identified in the survey results or during Monday’s discussion.
“I was pretty excited to see the results of the survey,” said Shaun Pritchard, executive director of the United Community Action Network and a member of the Homeless Commission.
Pritchard said it is likely that the administrative functions of the navigation center would be separated from the around-the-clock operation of the shelter.
“I don’t think it’s expected that the operator of the shelter would be the operator of the administrative center,” he said.
City Manager Nikki Messenger warned that the process of finding a group to run the shelter will likely take at least two months, possibly longer.
Homeless Commissioner Mike Fieldman said he could envision a situation where multiple organizations would be providing different forms of emergency housing. For example, Fieldman said he knows one organization that is interested in creating an RV park to house the homeless, while other groups might be interested in setting up tiny houses.
“I don’t know if we have to have one organization doing it all,” Fieldman said. “If one group steps up and said ‘We’ll do it all,’ that would be great. But I’m not sure we’ll get that.”
Mayor Larry Rich, who is the chair of the Homeless Commission, said the search for a location for a shelter is ongoing and a handful of potential sites have been identified. However, Rich said he intends to keep that information private for now.
Rich said he learned a valuable lesson several years ago when the city was looking for a site to put some ball fields, and when a potential site was announced the asking price for the property tripled.
“What I learned really quickly is there’s a time to share and a time not to share locations,” Rich said.
WELCOME HTAGHomeless Commission members also discussed the end of the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee, which was disbanded Friday, less than six weeks after its first meeting. The work of the ad hoc committee will be handed off to the Homeless Transition Action Group, said KC Bolton, who is a member of the Homeless Commission and was chair of the short-lived ad hoc committee.
Both Bolton and Fieldman said it’s imperative that the mission of the ad hoc committee — provide emergency items and services to homeless individuals — not be lost.
“The key players need to be at that table on a regular basis,” Fieldman said. “If we’re going to move the needle on this we need people who are dedicated to working on this.”
That could be a challenge for the Homeless Transition Action Group because it is not incorporated, and has no staff and no real funding, Fieldman said.
The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wayne Ellsworth, who organizes the Homeless Transition Action Group meetings, said the group is made up of a cross-section of the community who simply want to get things done.
“HTAG has always been a collaboration of concerned citizens, advocates, activists, business owners, reps from local nonprofits, city council members, city managers, county commissioners, state representatives, and local religious leaders,” he said. “It is not a structured organization, and at this point has no intention on organizing.”
Ellsworth also said that the group has not yet decided whether it will take up the work of the ad hoc committee, and if so, how it will accomplish that work. That will be a key discussion point at the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, he said.
He also said that for now, the Homeless Transition Action Group will continue to keep its meetings private.
