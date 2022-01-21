Treasure hunters of all ages are invited to try their luck with friends and family in a high-tech geocaching treasure hunt scheduled for Feb. 5.
The Discover Roseburg 11 Land of Umpqua Geocache series is a free event designed to draw people outside so they can experience more of the city and its business community. It is hosted by the city of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department.
The annual event will begin with parks and recreation staff giving out verbal instructions and coordinate-containing “passports” at Stewart Park’s large pavilion at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5. The event is expected to last until about 2 p.m.
On Feb. 4, five geocaches will be hidden around town for the hunters to find.
Participants need to bring a smartphone or other device equipped with a global positioning system, or satellite-based radio navigation system, and a pencil to sign tiny log sheets at each geocache. Sturdy shoes or boots are recommended.
Using a GPS to follow coordinates printed on the passports, participants will hunt for the five geocaches, or small containers, hidden around Roseburg plus, 15 virtual geocaches that will lead people on a scavenger hunt. Participants can share experiences searching for caches online at geocaching.com.
“Each year, we hide five actual geocaches, so the virtual geocaches give them more to go looking for,” city of Roseburg Recreation Coordinator Tracy Moser said in a news release.
People who find all 20 geocaches can redeem their passports for a limited-edition collector’s geocoin or metal token with a trackable ID number. Only 200 geocoins will be available. The geocache “challenge” will continue until all the geocoins have been awarded.
An Oregon resident reportedly stashed the first documented GPS-located cache near Beavercreek, in 2000. Roseburg Parks and Rec has been sponsoring geocache events for more than a decade. Passports to past challenges remain available at City Hall, so residents have time to practice before the new series launches Feb. 5.
After the kick-off event, passports can be picked up or dropped off at Roseburg City Hall’s front lobby at 900 SE Douglas Ave., from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. An alternative, after-hours pickup/drop-off spot is the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1620 NW Mulholland Drive in Roseburg.
The event was last held in February 2020. It was canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information, check out the parks and recreation “events” webpage or the city’s Facebook page, or contact Roseburg Parks and Recreation at 541-492-6899 or tmoser@cityofroseburg.org.
