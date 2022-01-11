The City of Roseburg had a number of significant accomplishments in 2021 despite COVID-19 and is poised to accomplish more in 2022, Mayor Larry Rich said Monday during his annual State of the City address.
The roughly 20-minute address, delivered via Zoom due to the pandemic, listed some of the main accomplishments for the city in 2021. Perhaps topping the list was just continuing to operate effectively and deliver services to residents despite the many challenges posed by the coronavirus, Rich said.
“This city has overcome adversity before and we will come out stronger after the pandemic,” he said.
Rich began his address by touching on the history of Roseburg, which this year will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
He mentioned the founding of Roseburg Forest Products in 1936, and how country-western singer Johnnie Cash put the city on the musical map by mentioning it in the introduction to the song "Lumberjack."
“We were dubbed the timber capital of the nation,” Rich said.
He also mentioned how three presidents — Rutherford B. Hayes, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama had visited Roseburg.
Rich then turned to the accomplishments city officials had made in 2021. They included:
Making progress in dealing with homelessness, including securing a $1.5 million state grant for a shelter with services, called a navigation center, cleaning up homeless camps and removing 61 tons of garbage, and opening a warming center during cold weather.
The Roseburg Public Library completing phase II renovations.
Removing derelict buildings from the city.
Hiring a new communication specialist who issued 115 press releases in 2021, more than double the number of press releases from the year before.
Renovating Beulah Park.
Processing more than 300 site review applications.
Securing new vehicles and equipment at the fire department.
The police department responding to more than 36,000 calls for service in the year.
“Today Roseburg is still going strong,” Rich said.
This year looks bright too, he said.
In addition to celebrating the 150th anniversary, the city expects to have the navigation center open by July 1, he said. Other items to look forward to in 2022 include a $10 million grant the city has applied for to improve Stewart Park, $5.2 million in federal funding to help pay for city improvements, and a bicycle route system city officials are working on with a consultant.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.