It might not look like much, just a drab building with a chain-link fence on one side and graffiti covering a windowless wall that runs alongside railroad tracks on the western edge of downtown Roseburg.
But the Roseburg City Council enthusiastically gave the go-ahead Monday to buy the property at 948 SE Mill St. and plans to turn it into a homeless shelter with services, known as a navigation center.
The property is currently owned by the United Community Action Network and is used to provide services to its clients. A 7,423 square-foot building on the site is divided into office space, restrooms, conference rooms, a kitchen area and storage. City officials say the building is “structurally sound” and has the potential to be retrofitted to allow for congregate sheltering in part of the building, and office and meeting space in other parts.
The property also includes a parking lot large enough for the placement of a dozen or so small shelters for additional living space, city officials said. The asking price is $270,000.
City officials said they looked at a number of other properties before deciding on this one. The city’s Homeless Commission approved the purchase Monday morning and the City Council did the same later that evening. Both votes were unanimous.
“We think the building’s got a lot of potential and is a really good candidate for what we need in this first phase,” City Manager Nikki Messenger said. “We know we’re not going to solve it all overnight, but we think this is a really good step for the first phase.”
Messenger said the property is appraised by the county for $385,000. There are some renovations that need to be done before people can start sleeping there, she said, including the need for fire sprinklers and additional bathrooms.
Shaun Pritchard is the executive director of UCAN and a member of the homeless commission. He said neither he nor the agency is benefitting from the sale.
“Were probably selling it a bit under the assessed value,” said Pritchard, who recused himself from voting on the purchase. “This is part of our mission, to help the homeless. We’re not here to bilk the city.”
Homeless Commission member Mike Fieldman, who is the former executive director of UCAN, also said he did not stand to benefit from the sale.
Last year, the city was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the state to open and operate a navigation center. However, according to the grant, the center must be operational by June 30 of this year or the city could have to return the grant money.
City officials acknowledge that is a tight timeline.
In order to have the facility ready then, the property must be purchased and prepared as soon as possible, Messenger said. Now that the city has settled on the Mill Street property, time will be needed to hire a contractor to design and perform the construction work to make the building feasible as a navigation center, she said.
The property is a couple of blocks away from the Roseburg Rescue Mission, which also provides meals, services and housing to the homeless community. Mill Street and the surrounding neighborhood is made up of older homes, some beautifully restored, others sorely in need of work.
The Umpqua Dairy facility is also in the area.
Bernie Woodard, who owns property in the downtown area, said he is concerned putting the shelter there will stifle the flow of people moving into the area, including Umpqua Community College students.
Woodard also said the entire process of finding a location for the shelter has been too secretive and likely presents a conflict of interest. He urged the council to slow the process down.
“I believe we’re moving too quickly to vote on (this) when there’s too many answers to find,” Woodard said. “UCAN’s not going anywhere. The building’s not going anywhere. So why do we need to make this decision tonight?”
Mayor Larry Rich said such property negotiations can be tricky because if they are conducted in public, then property owners approached to sell their property may raise their prices. Yet if they are done in private, then the public surrounding the site eventually chosen can feel as if they didn’t have an adequate chance to weigh in.
City Councilor Patrice Sipos said she drove by the property Monday to get a look and thought it is a good spot for a shelter.
“I think it will be a terrific location for this sort of a thing and a tremendous asset to the neighborhood,” Sipos said.
Councilor Andrea Zielinksi also said she is in favor of the site.
“I too am really excited to get this started,” Zielinski said. “I feel like we’ve been talking about this forever, and it’s possibly coming to fruition, and it’s amazing.”
Now that the City Council has approved the purchase, the city must identify and enter into an agreement with a qualifying agency to operate the center. Once an agency is chosen, the city will begin an outreach campaign to meet with neighbors of the Mill Street site and the community at large regarding the operations of the navigation center.
Messenger said city officials are in serious negotiations with one service provider in particular, but are not ready to share that information publicly yet.
This summer the city put out a request for proposals for an organization to run the navigation center, but not a single application was submitted.
(2) comments
A giant step forward to help those in need. Let's hope they find a good group to operate it.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.