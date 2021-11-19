The Roseburg Public Library plans to reopen Tuesday, after being closed to walk-in patrons for much of the last 18 months due to concerns with the coronavirus.
The library, located at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., closed in March of last year and remained closed for a good deal of the time since then. It opened for about three months this summer before closing again in mid-August due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The library remained busy despite that, in large part by shifting to electronic books and presentations and offering a drive-thru service.
The library front doors are scheduled to open again at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and remain open until 6 p.m. The library will be open the same hours Wednesday but will be closed the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday week.
Beginning Nov. 30, library hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. That schedule will continue for the foreseeable future, Library Director Kris Wiley said.
“I’m incredibly proud of how the library team has remained flexible and continued to provide outstanding customer service over the past year and a half,” Wiley said. “I appreciate the public’s patience during this challenging time. We are excited to reopen and look forward to reconnecting with patrons.”
Patrons are asked to limit their visits to one hour. Masks or face coverings must be worn inside the building at all times.
Public computers, Wi-Fi and printing services will be available.
Meeting rooms will not be available. Library staff will not accept reservations for future meeting room use.
Library-sponsored programs will remain virtual and will be held either via Facebook atwww.facebook.com/roseburglibrary or via Zoom.
The library building was closed to the public from March 15, 2020, through June 29, 2020; from Nov. 15, 2020, through May 24, 2021; and August 15, 2021, to Nov. 22, 2021. The library reopened June 30, 2020, and May 25, 2021; and will reopen Tuesday.
Electronic materials have been available during that time. Contactless curbside pickup service was available every week since late March 2020, during the periods the building was closed to walk-in service.
Patrons may continue to use the contactless drive-up pickup service, which will be available during all hours the library is open to the public. Anyone who’d like to use drive-up service should park in designated spots in front of the library during open hours and call the number on the nearby sign to have materials delivered to their vehicles.
In addition, the library will begin using volunteers again.
For more information, including how to get a library card, visit the library website, www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org, email library@cityofroseburg.org or call 541-492-7050.
Those interested can also follow/like the library on Facebook and Instagram @roseburglibrary.
