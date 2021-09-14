The members of the Roseburg City Council wasted no time at Monday’s meeting, zipping through the dozen or so items on Monday night’s agenda in about 25 minutes.
Some of the actions the City Council took included:
Authorizing staff to apply for two grants from the Oregon Department of Aviation. One grant, for $200,000, would go for the design of the taxiway extension. The second grant, for $150,000, would pay for bringing backup power to the airport.
Submitting a recommendation to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission that it approve an off-premises liquor license for the Oak Street Market, located at 711 SE Oak Ave. The license is needed because the market is under new ownership. The Commission has received an application from Ashok Kumar and Binder Kaur, new owners for Droov Diya Enterprises, LLC, doing business as Oak Street Market.
Voting to allow the Roseburg Disposal Co. to provide 10-yard boxes for heavy-duty use at a rate of $75.50 for city residents, and $102.50 for county residents. The boxes are primarily for heavy construction items like rock, concrete and dirt. The council waived the 90-day notice typically required of a new service, so the service and rate are effective immediately.
Proclaiming this Friday as Constitution Day, and the week of Sept. 17-23, 2021 as Constitution Week. The proclamations ask citizens to reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by protecting the freedoms guaranteed to people through this document.
Acknowledging the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting recently given to the city by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The award is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports, city officials said.
Couple things. First, 200K for a "design" of a taxiway extension? See this kids? Looks like an excellent career for anyone who can draw. Second, has there been any follow up on the 23K the airport got from the Feds back in March for fighting Covid? Would be nice if there was so we could all be reassured our tax dollars were used appropriately.
