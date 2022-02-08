The city of Roseburg is taking applications in an effort to fill a vacancy on the Public Works Commission.
Applications for the volunteer position are due by Friday at 5 p.m. The vacancy must be filled by someone who owns property or a business within Roseburg’s urban services boundary, which includes all land served by the city’s water system.
The commission provides community services such as planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance and management of public infrastructure such as the airport, public buildings, streets, the stormwater system, parks and other facilities. The commission considers rules governing operations of the water system and its rate structure, and provides long-range planning and strategies for the financing of capital improvements including sidewalks, streets, lighting and storm drainage.
The Public Works Commission meets electronically via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
The person appointed to fill this vacancy would serve until Dec. 31, 2022.
The commission chair or mayor may contact candidates to discuss applications.
For more information about serving on the commission, please contact the Public Works Department at 541-492-6730.
Please email completed applications to info@cityofroseburg.org. Residents can also pick up applications by visiting City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg and then mail applications to that address or drop applications off at the City Hall lobby.
