Roseburg residents who may have raked up those mounting leaves will now have a way to dispose of them.
Beginning this week, the City of Roseburg Public Works Department has begun collecting leaves from city residents.
Each year in early November, public works crews go throughout the city to pick up leaves from residents. The free service is meant to ensure that leaves are collected and disposed of properly. Residents who would like to participate in the program should pile their leaves neatly in front of their property.
“We provide this service every fall as a way to help our residents with leaf removal, and to make sure our streets and public right of way are free of leaves,” Public Works Director Brice Perkins said in a news release. “If not removed, leaves can clog gutters and storm drains, which can cause flooding during rainstorms. To avoid this, we encourage residents to please remove their leaves promptly. We can assist residents through this program.”
The leaf collection route begins in Laurelwood and then moves in a clockwise direction throughout town. The entire collection process takes about four to six weeks, depending on the quantity of leaves picked up.
Prior to pick-up, the city wants residents to keep the following in mind:
- All leaves must be neatly piled in front of your property.
- Make sure that leaf piles are free of debris, such as tree branches and rocks.
- Refrain from piling leaves in street gutters, ditches, bikes lanes, near parked cars, or on top of catch basins.
- City crews will not pick up any other items besides leaves.
Residents who wish to have leaves delivered to their property should contact the public works department. The minimum amount of leaves delivered is one dump truckload, which is about 5 to 6 cubic yards. Once delivered, the leaves become the requestor’s responsibility.
The leaf collection program ends in January 2021. For more information, contact the public works department at pwd@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-6730.
