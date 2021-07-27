City of Roseburg work crews are scheduled to begin maintenance Wednesday to extend the life of more than 2.5 miles of streets, weather permitting.
City officials are asking vehicle owners to remove their vehicles from street sections scheduled and posted for maintenance to allow crews to complete the work. If the vehicles are not moved, they may be towed at the owner’s expense.
The city has hired contractors to apply slurry seals to sections of street starting Wednesday. The work is expected to be finished within five business days. Street sections should each be finished within one day.
Slurry seals combine a thin layer of gravel, or “aggregate,” with an asphalt emulsifier, and that is applied to a paved surface to help preserve and protect the underlying pavement structure and provide a smooth driving surface.
“Essentially, you can think of a slurry seal as sunscreen for asphalt,” Public Works Director Brice Perkins said in a news release. “Applying slurry seals helps us achieve our goal of providing quality public infrastructure at the lowest life-cycle cost.”
Residents who normally park their vehicles on streets scheduled for maintenance must remove those vehicles from the street before work starts so crews can apply the slurry seals. Advance notice will be given to residents prior to scheduled start dates. Vehicles found on those streets after the scheduled start date will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Following are the street sections scheduled for maintenance Wednesday, weather permitting:
- West Brown Avenue from Military Avenue to Wharton Street
- West Ballf Street from Military Avenue to Brown Avenue
- West Altamont Street from Military Avenue to Brown Avenue
- West Fair Street from Harvard Avenue to Bradford Avenue
- West Silver Court from Fromdahl Drive to the end of the street
- West Fromdahl Drive from Military Avenue to Pilger Street
- Northeast Shambrook Avenue from Winchester Street to Stephens Street
For project updates follow the city’s social media channels on Facebook and Nextdoor, and visit the Public Works Department’s projects page on the city’s website.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 541-492-6730 or email pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
