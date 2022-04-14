The City of Roseburg is accepting applications for a new, limited-duration Roseburg City Charter Review Committee, which will work to help update the current City Charter.
The special limited-duration committee is expected to meet for about six months, beginning May 25. The six-member committee will work with city staff and the city attorney to review and propose amendments to language or sections of the charter.
The committee reports to the Roseburg City Council, which must first approve amendments to the charter before the changes also must be approved by Roseburg voters.
Candidates must live in Roseburg. The city is looking to fill three vacancies for citizen committee members. Three City Councilors already have been appointed to the committee: Bob Cotterell, Sheri Moothart and Andrea Zielinski.
The committee will meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month, unless the committee needs to skip a month or add any extra meetings. City staff expect to know by May whether the committee will meet in person or via Zoom.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on April 29. Cotterell, Moothart and Zielinski will review the citizen member applications and make recommendations to the City Council, which is expected to appoint the three citizen members on May 9.
The City Council must approve any changes before Roseburg voters will be asked to vote on the proposed City Charter amendments in a Special District Election in May 2023, Sowa said.
An online application can be found on the city commissions webpage.
