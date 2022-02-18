With next week’s weather forecast calling for possible rain and snow and overnight lows down to 25 degrees, an overnight warming shelter will reopen in Roseburg beginning Monday evening.
The shelter at 406 NE Winchester St. will be open in the evenings Monday through Thursday, Roseburg city officials said. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. Those in need of shelter should arrive by 9 p.m. A cot, blanket and pillow are provided to anyone staying the night. Overnight guests can remain at the center until about 7 a.m. the following morning.
The Roseburg Senior Center will serve two hot meals at dinner and breakfast, said shelter operator Kimetha Stallings, executive director of Onward Roseburg.
The shelter can use donations of blankets and pillows. However, Stallings said blankets must be washable and asks that comforters and large blankets not be donated because of difficulties in washing them.
The volunteer schedule is being compiled now. Anyone interested in volunteering can call or text Stallings at 541-236-2089. Be sure to specify which shift or shifts you’re available for: evening (5-11 p.m.), overnight (11 p.m. to 4 a.m.) or morning (4-9 a.m.).
The shelter and Onward Roseburg have a limited supply of tents, tarps and sleeping bags. They will accept donations of those survival-gear items to give out if the center becomes full and must turn anyone away. The maximum capacity is 24 guests. Donations of blankets, sweatshirts and jeans also are welcome.
The shelter and Onward Roseburg have a supply of thermal underwear, backpacks, handmade hat/scarf sets, socks, hand warmers, bungee cords, women’s zip-up sweaters, hygiene kits and umbrellas to give out, Stallings said.
United Community Action Network and Adapt originally opened the shelter Dec. 27. The Roseburg Dream Center provided 24 cots and bedding, and the City of Roseburg has helped with expenses, city communications specialist Suzanne Hurt said.
The city provided more than $1,600 for shelter operations in January and will provide ongoing funds as requested, she said. That includes money for staffing and supplies, and the cost of table and chair rentals in the first week of operation after getting a good deal from Party Time rentals. City staff picked up and delivered the chairs and later returned them.
UCAN covered most expenses the first week and has been paying the Roseburg Senior Center for food. Adapt is providing the building.
Adapt and Stallings signed an agreement allowing UCAN to turn over shelter operations to Onward Roseburg. Adapt owns the building, which is expected to be used as a warming center during extreme cold weather through March on nights when low temperatures are predicted to be 30 degrees or less, or 32 degrees with rain, snow, wind and/or sustained cold.
Over five days in just one week in January, 93 people were served and there were 155 overnight stays, Stallings said.
In addition to the Winchester Street warming center, the Roseburg Rescue Mission offers overnight shelter at 752 SE Pine St. in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.