A group of advocates and service providers for the area’s homeless community is scheduled to hold its first public meeting Monday to discuss ways to get food, clothing and other provisions to those in need in a more timely manner.
The City of Roseburg Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. via Zoom. The group will discuss how to better coordinate and distribute resources meant for the homeless population, how to improve sanitation and safe places to camp, according to an agenda sent out Friday.
The city’s Homeless Commission formed the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee last month. As the name implies, the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee was set up to help determine and address the most pressing needs of the unhoused, such as water, showers and places to stay cool during a hot spell, such as the one the area is currently experiencing.
The Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee members were appointed on June 8 by City Manager Nikki Messenger, with input from KC Bolton, CEO of Aviva Health. Bolton sits on the Homeless Commission and is chair of the ad hoc committee.
The members of the Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee are: Malik Alexander, Ryan Cornutt, Betsy Cunningham, Wayne Ellsworth, Daniel Oquendo, Maria Pini, Sarah Raine, Max Stafford, Philip Suarez, Kevin Wagner, Dane Zahner and Tim Edmundson.
The group held its first meeting, in private, on June 15. City officials said at the time that the ad hoc committee was not considered a public body and therefore its meetings would not be held in public and no formal records would be kept of what was discussed.
The News-Review objected, arguing that the committee was a public body under Oregon law and that the public and the city would benefit by discussing such important matters in a public forum.
Portland attorney Jack Orchard, who is considered a preeminent expert on Oregon public record and meetings laws, said the question of whether the ad hoc committee was a public body was “a no-brainer.”
Orchard, who is on retainer for the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, sent an email to the city Friday afternoon, explaining why the ad hoc committee is a public body and why its meetings should be conducted in public.
“What is particularly troubling about your position is the exclusion of the public from the committee’s processes, in effect, the creation of secret government operations,” Orchard wrote. “The Public Meeting Law is not an impediment to effective government. Rather, the law assures public awareness about how government is responding to problems like homelessness. The question presents itself: ‘What does the city have to hide?’”
About three hours later city officials announced that Monday’s meeting would be open to the public via Zoom, and sent an agenda out with the announcement. It is unclear whether records will be kept of the meeting or whether documents presented will be made public.
The Homeless Commission has discussed setting up at least one other ad hoc committee, this one focused on finding a location for a homeless shelter with services, known as a navigation center.
The city is in line to receive a $1.5 million grant from the state to get the navigation center up and running. The primary task of the Homeless Commission is to help facilitate the development of the navigation center and all that entails, including finding a location, deciding what kind of shelter to provide and finding or developing a nonprofit to run it.
The matter carries a bit more urgency following the June 27 death of a homeless woman who associates have identified as Jackie Jones. Jones was in a parking lot in the 700 block of Southeast Stephens Street at about 5 p.m. as the temperatures hit an all-time high of 113 degrees.
Jones, who associates said was in her early 60s, was known to sleep in that parking lot at times when she had nowhere else to go. Little is known about her, including whether she has any family in the area, whether her body has been claimed or whether any services have been planned in her behalf.
“The parking lot where it happened is depressing, to say the least,” said Betsy Cunningham, who came to know Jones through her work with Housing First Umpqua. “Think about if that was where you lived your life.”
Jones had one child, a son, Cunningham said.
(1) comment
This demonstrates why the press is known as the 4th pillar of democracy. Thank you N-R for using your resources to bring openness and transparency to government business.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.