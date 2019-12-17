Roseburg City Council President Tom Ryan is retiring after serving for 25 years on the council.
Ryan, 67, sent a letter to Mayor Larry Rich on Monday night indicating he will be resigning his seat effective Jan. 1. In a phone conversation today, Ryan said he and his wife have put their home up for sale and bought a mobile home, which they’ve named Walter, to tour the country.
“Our first year of traveling we hope to be no place that is under 78 degrees,” Ryan said. “With a house for sale my wife getting ready to retire, it's time. I’ve told the mayor and senior staff what I was going to do. It seemed like I couldn’t do my job properly if I was leaving.”
The letter to Mayor Rich said:
Mayor Larry Rich,
One of the biggest honors of my life has been my time on City Council representing the City I love. I have had the privilege over the years to serve with many fine people, elected, volunteers and some of the best employees of any City.
I’ve always tried to use common sense, use my head and temper it with my heart and be honest and honorable.
Recently my wife decided to take early retirement and we decided to start the next chapter of our life doing some extended traveling. To open this chapter I must close the one to the city. It is with an extremely heavy heart I inform you I resign my seat effective January 1st 2020.
