The speed limit on Douglas Avenue will be reduced to 25 mph starting Sept. 14 between Southeast Dos Gatos Court to the city limits, east of Northeast Lombardy Drive.
New signs will be put in place Sept. 14 to inform road users of the new speed limit. Currently, the speed limit is 35 mph.
“With the increase in housing development, along with plans to improve pedestrian and bike travel, it made sense for the speed limit to be reduced,” Public Works Director Brice Perkins said. “The City has recently submitted a Safe Routes to School grant application to ODOT, which will help us construct necessary improvements to a section of Douglas Avenue. These improvements may include new sidewalks, bike lanes and an enhanced crosswalk near Eastwood Park. Reducing the speed limit works in conjunction with these projects to improve pedestrian safety along Douglas Avenue.”
NeighborWorks Umpqua is working on building the Deer Creek Village apartments on Douglas Avenue, which would provide 68 housing units once its completed. The housing in that new apartment complex will be designated for veterans and low-income individuals.
Roseburg received several comments from concerned citizens regarding the speed of vehicles on Douglas Avenue, according to a press release.
Eric Johnson, the city’s spokesperson, said Roseburg Police Department has continued to enforce the street at the same level it had before. “However, we are anticipating extra patrols on Douglas after the new signs are installed to educate folks about the change,” he added.
The public works department was notified in August that a formal request to the Oregon Department of Transportation to reduce the speed was approved.
The city hopes to hear back from ODOT on the Safe Routes to School grant by November and if awarded, the project to increase safety will start in 2022. If the city does not receive the state grant, it will postpone the work until it can find another source of funding.
