The southbound lane of Northeast Stephens Street between Hooker Road and Isabell Avenue in Roseburg will be closed intermittently for the next several months during a water transmission main replacement project, which begins Monday night.
The project will replace about 3,000 linear feet of existing 20-inch-diameter steel water transmission main pipe installed in 1934 with new, 24-inch-diameter ductile iron pipe, according to city spokesperson Suzanne Hurt.
Work will take place in the southbound lane of Northeast Stephens Street between Hooker Road and Isabell Avenue. The project is expected to take five months to complete.
During the construction crew’s working hours, the southbound lane of Northeast Stephens Street will be closed and flaggers will route vehicle traffic through the work zone.
The city has contracted with Cradar Enterprises of Roseburg to perform the replacement. Cradar Enterprises is expected to complete the night work portion of the project by the end of December and then switch to working during the day for the rest of the project, Hurt said.
The work hours will vary. Initially, work will start at or after 7 p.m. and conclude by 7 a.m. When the crew switches to daytime hours, work would start at about 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. Electronic signs will be posted on the roadway to notify motorists if there are temporary changes to the work schedule.
For more information, call the public works department at 541-492-6730, or email pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
