Stewart Park Drive's 'Green Bridge' closed overnight Thursday

Feb 15, 2022

The Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed overnight Thursday to vehicle and pedestrian traffic so it can be inspected.

The jade-green steel truss bridge, known as the "Green Bridge," will be closed over the South Umpqua River from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday while a contractor performs inspection work.

The 327-foot bridge, which was built from 1932 to 1933, links Stewart Park to Fir Grove Park and is not to be confused with the nearby Stewart Parkway Bridge.

For more information, call the Public Works Department at 541-492-6730 or email pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
