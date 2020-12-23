The popular pavilion at Stewart Park is open again, after a nearly two-month-long project to replace the roof and add new features was completed.
The pavilion, which was originally built in the early 1970s, has a new metal roof, along with skylights and new lighting features, which are expected to help lighten up the facility during the winter months. Improvements to the pavilion also included new trusses, roof purlins and sheeting.
In addition to replacing the roof, the two stone barbeque pits were also removed.
“We are excited to complete this project just in time for the holidays,” Roseburg parks and recreation manager Kris Ammerman said in a news release. “Our residents have used the facility for generations as a spot for celebrations, reunions, holidays and other special occasions. These needed upgrades will allow the pavilion to continue to be a place where happy memories are made.”
Workers began tearing down the roof and fireplaces on Nov. 2. The project cost about $120,00, and the city received a $75,000 state grant to help pay for it, said city spokesperson Eric Johnson.
The work was done DSL Builders, LLC, of Salem.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those visiting the pavilion are asked to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and practicing safe distancing.
For more information about the Stewart Park pavilion, please contact the City Parks and Recreation Division at pwd@citofroseburg.org or 541-492-6730.
