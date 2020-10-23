The playground and pavilion at Stewart Park will be closed Monday and Tuesday while contractors inspect the roof of the pavilion, which is about to be replaced.
The closure of the park and pavilion is a safety measure during the inspecting process.
Contractors will be performing inspections of the pavilion roof structure. This is to ensure that the roof removal process goes smoothly and that the pavilion roof upgrade can be installed successfully, city officials said. Signs will be posted prior to the start of the inspection, and the area will be closed to the public while the work is being done.
The pavilion is scheduled to get a new roof and have the BBQ pits removed over the next few weeks. The public can check the city’s website, www.cityofroseburg.org, and social media channels, Facebook and Nextdoor, for updates on this project.
For more information, please contact the city public works department at pwd@cityofroseburg.org, or call 541-492-6730.
