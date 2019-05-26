Eight months have gone by since former Roseburg City Manager Lance Colley announced his retirement. The City Council has yet to hire his successor.
The city advertised the job twice and conducted a lengthy hiring process, including multiple interviews with several candidates. The City Council ultimately voted 6-1 to select Paul Eckert as its final candidate.
Less than two weeks later, Eckert withdrew from the hiring process, opting to stay in Gridley, California, where he is currently city administrator.
On May 13, the City Council decided to wait until July before trying to fill the position again.
Although councilors say they cannot make a hasty decision, emphasizing the significance of hiring someone to oversee all city staff and carryout city council policies, the city’s hiring process has so far proven unsuccessful. With no definitive timeline of when the position will be filled, the future of the process is uncertain.
Meanwhile, councilors say they’re confident Public Works Director and interim City Manager Nikki Messenger can run the city without a leader indefinitely. They say delaying the process will give Messenger, who has been with the city for more than 20 years, a chance to see if she wants to be considered for the job.
“I think she is fully capable of being our city manager,” City Councilor Brian Prawitz said. “She has to decide if that’s something she wants to do, and I hope she does.”
Messenger hasn’t publicly expressed interest in the job, however. She didn’t respond to multiple voicemails and emails from The News-Review inquiring whether she’s considering the position. Messenger, who doesn’t live in Roseburg city limits, would have to move into the city if she was hired, according to city code.
The City Council could hire Messenger without conducting another recruitment process, according to Mayor Larry Rich. Several councilors say they would be willing to select Messenger outright if she wanted the job, while others are skeptical that’s best for the city.
City Councilor Beverly Cole said she isn’t sure Messenger is the right person for the job, and she would be “hesitant” to hire Messenger without looking at other candidates first.
City Councilor Ashley Hicks, who voted against the City Council’s decision to delay the hiring process until July, said she wants the city to recruit more candidates regardless of whether Messenger wants the job.
“The time is now for people looking for new beginnings and new jobs,” Hicks said, adding that it can be difficult to hire someone at the end of a year. The City Council didn’t request interviews with any of the applicants in the hiring pool this fall — councilors said they were unimpressed with applicants.
City Council President Tom Ryan said it would be a mistake to recruit applicants again immediately, reinforcing the City Council’s recent decision. He said the city has pressing tasks, such as finalizing plans to bring an allied and mental-health college to the city. Restarting the hiring process would be a distraction, he said.
“You can do a real disservice if you pick the wrong person,” said City Councilor Alison Eggers.
Pressed about whether Eckert’s sudden withdrawal showed the City Council picked the wrong candidate, councilors said they did their due diligence, putting in hours of work to evaluate his aptitude and interest in the position.
All but two people on the nine-member council said they don’t regret choosing Eckert — Hicks voted no to select Eckert, saying she wanted to see more candidates from the beginning.
City Councilor Andrea Zielinski said via text she would not discuss Eckert after he withdrew. Asked why she wouldn’t discuss him, Zielinski did not respond to the message.
Eckert’s city managerial experience made him the top candidate, according to councilors. Brian Latta, the runner-up candidate, has been city administrator of Harrisburg since 2013. Eckert was city manager of Sioux City, Iowa, with a population of 80,000, for 13 of the 16 years he worked at the city.
But that experience was marred by an expensive retaliation lawsuit in 2013. Brittany Scott, a Sioux City administrative assistant and plaintiff in the lawsuit, alleged Eckert retaliated against her after she complained to city officials he sexually harassed her years earlier. Eckert and the city ultimately settled the lawsuit for $300,000.
In the lawsuit, Scott said Eckert created a sexually hostile work environment in the early 2000s, making unwanted sexual advances toward her, touching and rubbing her shoulders and sending emails with sexual innuendos, according to the lawsuit.
She said the harassment stopped in 2004 after city councilors inquired about sexual harassment complaints made against Eckert by another female city employee.
Scott alleged Eckert retaliated against her for the complaints by demoting her from her full-time position to a part-time position in a different city department, among other actions.
Some of Scott’s claims fell outside the statute of limitations. The Sioux City Journal reported the lawsuit cost taxpayers more than $1 millon. Eckert vehemently denied the allegations in 2013, according to the newspaper.
Eckert left Sioux City before the lawsuit was settled. He has since worked as city manager of Gridley and the City of Mount Shasta, California, cities with populations of about 6,000 and 3,000, respectively.
Members of Roseburg’s majority female city council said they were “comfortable” with Eckert’s responses to their questions about the allegations, selecting him as the final candidate because of his work experience.
“The majority of us I think were satisfied with his explanation,” said City Councilor Linda Fisher-Fowler.
“We interrogated him pretty good,” Ryan said.
“If I didn’t feel comfortable, I wouldn’t have voted for him,” Eggers said.
Councilors declined to specify how Eckert’s responses made them comfortable, saying the comments were made in executive sessions.
Eckert said he decided to stay in Gridley because of unexpected employee departures.
“During the Roseburg City Manager selection process two of our most important department directors announced their departure plans,” Eckert said in an email. “One was an unexpected retirement due to my finalist status in Roseburg. My decision to stay in Gridley allowed for him to confidently remain here in Gridley.”
The City of Roseburg rejected The News-Review’s request for the report produced by the city’s reference check and background investigation, stating information in the report was submitted to Roseburg Police Department detective Sgt. Joe Kaney in confidence during the investigation.
Kaney’s expense report for the investigation shows he went to Mount Shasta and Gridley a week before Eckert withdrew from the Roseburg hiring process.
Prawitz acknowledged the timeline of Eckert’s withdrawal following the city’s investigation might look suspicious. He said details of hiring processes are exempt from public record for good reason.
“On some level, people have to trust that we did the work and we were responsible, and the end outcome wasn’t what we wanted,” Prawitz said.
The Roseburg Human Resources Department didn’t provide councilors details about the investigation, but several of them said they wanted to know what it contained.
They say they want to move forward, but how they move forward is in question.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of candidates produced in previous recruitments, councilors said they might want to use a different recruiting firm if Messenger decides she doesn’t want the job.
Ryan isn’t sure using a different firm would produce better candidates, however.
“We’ve been through this twice now, this will be the third time, and there’s only so many candidates for the position,” he said.
Prawitz said it’s impossible to know the best time to recruit.
“I feel like the process is kind of a crapshoot,” he said. “You’re working with who’s available, who’s interested, who hasn’t already been hired, you’re looking at people that are looking to leave a situation and come to your town, which you always wonder what are they leaving.”
While their efforts have been unsuccessful, councilors say they recognize choosing a city manager is one of the most important decisions they will make.
”Every day, the city manager is making thousands of individual decisions, some of them are small and some of them are really major,” Tigard City Manager and President-Elect of Oregon City/County Management Association Marty Wine said.
”If I’m a city councilor, the quality of what the city carries out rests on who I hire as city manager,” she said. “It’s a really important hire.”
