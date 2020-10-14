The regional tourism picture has been mostly glum so far this year due to the impacts from the coronavirus and then a spate of wildfires, yet there are some signs of light amid the dark, according to several presentations to the Roseburg Economic Development Commission on Tuesday.
City Finance Director Ron Harker went through the amount of taxes collected from stays in hotels and motels within the city. Last year that tax collected $250,746 in the first quarter and $325,928 in the second quarter, for a six-month total of $577, 674.
This year that same tax collected $185,393 in the first quarter and $177,425 in the second quarter, for a total of $362,818. That’s a decrease of 37% for the first six months of this year compared to last. But the coronavirus didn’t really begin to have an effect on the economy here until mid-March, so the second-quarter numbers are more telling. Revenue was down 46% compared to the same quarter last year.
The third quarter numbers have not been released yet, but that revenue nosedive in tourism tax dollars is already being felt here.
The City of Roseburg had budgeted $250,000 for tourism promotion for this fiscal year, which began July 1. But that money is no longer available, at least for now, Harker said. The city will revisit that program next spring to see if the revenue has rebounded, he said.
Additionally, the budget for economic development connected to tourism was slashed this fiscal year from $119,000 to $67,000, a decrease of 44%.
However, Brad Niva, executive director of Travel Southern Oregon, said if you drill down a little deeper there are some encouraging signs for tourism here.
Niva said research his agency has collected shows that daily room rates and occupancy rates are holding fairly steady in Southern Oregon, unlike the rest of the state, where those numbers are way down. In Portland, for example, occupancy rates are down 46% and daily room rates are down 37% from last year, he said.
“In the four years I’ve had this job we’ve never trended better than the rest of the state,” he said. “There is actually a positive note of what we’re looking at.”
Niva also said tourism isn’t just fun and games here. Tourists spend $250 million a year in the county and 3,180 jobs are tied to those dollars, he said.
“You have over 3,000 people in the county that are dependent on this industry,” he said.
Commissioners also heard from representatives from Anvil Northwest, the Roseburg marketing firm that handles tourism promotion for the city.
Cam Campman, general manager/creative director for Anvil, acknowledged that 2020 has been a year unlike any other.
“Obviously things have gotten weird, first with Covid then with the fires coming through,” he said. “I never thought I’d have to worry about about public safety with marketing.”
Because of that, Anvil has to be mindful of the messages and images it uses for promoting the area, such as avoiding photos showing large crowds, he said.
One of the themes of this year’s tourism ad campaign was solitude, and the desire to get away from crowds and big cities. Next year’s ads will continue that theme, featuring a “Find Your …” campaign.
One ad shows a fisherman with the words “Find your fish story.” Other ads ask people to “Find your Place to Exhale” and “Find your Favorite Brew.”
“It’s about finding your spot,” Campman said. “We’re really trying to focus on the individual getting away from it all and finding that spot that’s just yours.”
