The soccer club that oversees play at the Fir Grove Park soccer complex across from Stewart Park won initial approval Monday to make improvements to the complex, including the installation of at least one turf field, new lighting and a berm area for seating.
The Roseburg City Council also granted the Umpqua United Soccer Club’s request to negotiate a new 20-year lease agreement with the city for use of the complex. The agreement requires the soccer club to secure all funding needed for the project before construction can begin.
“Fir Grove is a beautiful park, but the playing surface is not so good right now,” said Ronnie Bustamante, president of the UUSC. “There’s a lot of holes and uneven ground, and it’s seasonal. In the rainy season, the more we play on it the more we destroy it. It’s this constant cycle.”
The plan includes removing grass and replacing it with artificial turf on at least one, and possibly two, soccer fields. The plan would also add lighting to the fields and improve parking.
The new artificial turf and lighting will allow for greater multipurpose use throughout the year, Bustamante said. The UUSC would like to host events year-round, but with the natural turf fields and lack of lighting, they are unable to host games in the winter. The addition of a synthetic field, along with lighting, would allow them to host events — including lacrosse and seven-on-seven football tournaments — and have teams play year-round, Bustamante said.
“The turf would give us the ability to have an all-weather playing facility, and the lights would extend our practice times and field availabilities an extra two hours or more,” he said. “We’ve traveled all over the place and seen these amazing multi-sport complexes. The financial impact they give to the community is amazing. It’s almost a no-brainer.”
The price tag is estimated to be about $1.5 million, according to club officials during a recent presentation to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. UUSC has been working with the Ford Foundation for more than a year to secure funding for the project, UUSC officials said.
The 20-year lease will help raise funds for the work. A similar 20-year lease is what the city gave Dr. Stewart’s American Legion to help in their efforts to raise money to renovate Legion Field, including putting in new turf.
“Clearly, the advantage of having turf at Legion Field this year was obvious immediately,” councilor Brian Prawitz said.
The complex where the fields are located is a buzz of activity. In addition to the soccer fields and United Soccer Club, the campus is home to the main building of the Umpqua Valley Arts Association; Umpqua Valley Arts Association Clay Studio and Imagination Station; Umpqua Actors Community Theatre and the Umpqua Community College Woolley Center.
Planned improvements include a new berm seating area, and a proposed parking area that would add 68 additional spots.
“I like the idea,” councilor Ashley Hicks said of the proposed improvements. “I think the benches and seating really caught my eye. It would be great for parents to have a place to sit.”
Currently, there are five medium-sized soccer fields and four smaller soccer fields, along with an open space that can be used as a field. The renovation calls for one large turf field, two large grass fields, one medium grass fields and six small grass fields.
The origin of UUSC dates back to 1974 when the Roseburg Soccer Association was formed to give children an opportunity to participate in a quality soccer program. RSA was established as a nonprofit corporation in 1993. In 2012 the name was changed to Umpqua United Soccer Club to reflect the area it serves.
Today UUSC offers recreational soccer to children ages 5-13, and competitive soccer for children ages 9-13 in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Glide, Winston, and South Umpqua school districts of Douglas County.
UUSC officials said they currently have 52 recreation teams, about a dozen competitive teams, five high school teams and one college team that use the field each year.
The UUSC club building was completed in 1999. It houses the club’s administrative office, storage rooms, and a meeting room.
The soccer fields, which are adjacent to the club building, were renovated in 2005.
