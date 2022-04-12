Ronald Sperry’s resignation Monday night as chair of the Roseburg Planning Commission has prompted the City of Roseburg to start taking applications from people who would like to serve on the commission. The current vacancy must be filled by someone who lives within the city.
According to a news release issued by the city, commissioners serve four-year terms unless they’re filling a vacant unexpired term. The person appointed to fill this vacancy would serve until Dec. 30, 2024.
The Planning Commission considers long- and short-range land-use development issues within the city and urban growth boundary. The commission makes decisions based on city land use and development regulations.
The Commission reviews and acts on quasi-judicial applications filed by landowners and/or their agents as well as on legislative applications initiated by the city. While some actions are a recommendation forwarded to the City Council for final consideration, other decisions are final unless appealed to the Council.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. At least six commission members must be Roseburg residents. The seventh member can live within the city’s urban growth boundary. The seven commission members are appointed by the Roseburg City Council following an application and interview process.
Applications for this position are due by 5 p.m. Friday, May 13.
For more information about serving on the Planning Commission, including whether you live within city limits, please contact the Community Development Department at cdd@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-6750.
To apply, please visit the Roseburg Planning Commission webpage or email info@cityofroseburg.org. Please email completed applications to info@cityofroseburg.org. Residents can also pick up applications by visiting city hall, 900 S.E. Douglas Ave. in Roseburg and mail-in applications to that address or drop them off at the city hall lobby.
