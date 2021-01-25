It’s not every day that a new city commission meets and is immediately charged with making what could be life or death decisions.
But that is the position members of the City of Roseburg’s homeless commission found themselves in Monday as they met for the first time. After initial introductions, the discussion quickly turned to the matter of setting up a warming center so the homeless can have somewhere to go this winter when the temperatures dip below freezing.
Currently, there is no such place in the city. The Roseburg Dream Center had been running a warming center over the years but moved last summer, and with COVID-19 restrictions in place, does not have the room to manage a center in its new location.
Members of the homeless commission acknowledged that a warming center is urgently needed, with February less than a week away and temperatures already dropping into the low 30s.
“We need it now,” commission member Shelley Briggs Loosley said. “We need to be ready to act as soon as possible.”
The group agreed to take an all-hands-on-deck approach. Individual members will reach out to the county fairgrounds to see about putting a warming shelter there, as well as local churches, the school district and Umpqua Community College.
Homeless commission member Mike Fieldman said a warming center could expect to hold between 40 to 80 individuals on any given night, depending on the weather. However, on particularly cold nights, such as during Snowmageddon in February 2019, the warming center at the Roseburg Dream Center took in well over 100 people.
Mayor Larry Rich, who serves as the chair of the commission, said the group might be able to secure funding to pay for space for a shelter, such as at the fairgrounds, and pay an organization to run it.
“We want to do what we can to get this warming center up and running as quickly as possible,” Rich said.
Rich said the two main priorities for the commission are to help open a warming center this winter and a so-called low barrier shelter down the road.
Rich has also said that ideally the commission will help find a location for such a shelter and solicit a nonprofit organization to run it. Absent that, the commission might form its own nonprofit to help raise funds for the shelter and run it, Rich said.
A January 2020 survey found 845 people in the county who were identified as unhoused, including 183 under the age of 18. At least five unhoused individuals in the area died last year, and three more unhoused people were found dead in January, including the body of a 37-year-old woman that was seen floating in the South Umpqua River near Gaddis Park on Monday afternoon.
In addition to Briggs Loosley, who is board chair of the YMCA of Douglas County, the homeless commission consists of the following members: Gregory Brigham, CEO of Adapt; Shaun Pritchard, executive director of Umpqua Community Action Network; KC Bolton, CEO of Aviva Health; Brent Eichman, CEO of Umpqua Health Alliance; and Fieldman, legislative assistant for Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, and former director of UCAN.
Fieldman was named vice chair Monday. The commission is scheduled to meet on the fourth Monday of each month.
