Shave ice? Pet chickens? Tonight's Roseburg City Council meeting out of the ordinary

Local city government meetings are often about as exciting as watching the grass grow. But tonight’s meeting of the Roseburg City Council might be worth a look.
There are two items on the agenda that have caught the public’s attention, and for good reason. Both situations feel like something you’d see on TV.
First, we have the saga of Lan Ha, the owner of the Wailani shave ice truck. Ha said she plans to come before the City Council tonight to complain about a raw deal she feels she got over her plans to sell her shave ice at Stewart Park this summer on weekends.
Most of you know about the story already, judging by the thousands of page views it has gotten on The News-Review website. Here’s the recap in a nutshell:
Ha applied for a permit with the city parks department to operate her shave ice truck at Stewart Park on weekends throughout the summer. She said the parks department approved the permit allowing the truck to operate but required it to have several million dollars more in insurance coverage than would typically be required of a food truck. Ha purchased the extra insurance.
Wailani means "heavenly water" in the Hawaiian dialect — an apt name, Lan Ha thought, for th…
She also prepaid the city for the month of May and scheduled payments at the beginning of each month moving forward. She was given the electrical key to the park.
The shave ice truck opened at Stewart Park on May 8 and immediately drew large crowds — Wailani averaged about 500 servings a day throughout May, Ha said. She advertised the Stewart Park weekend location and posted items on social media to grow her customer base. Ha said she turned down a number of events because she wanted to focus on the growing business at Stewart Park, which she called a “perfect fit.”
Ha said she and her crew made sure to clean up the location after each day of business, and said she only uses 100% palm leaf bowls and wooden spoons to minimize the waste impact of the business.
“The parks department was excited to have us and was initially very welcoming,” Ha said.
Everything changed on May 26, when Ha received an email from Kris Ammerman, parks and recreation manager with the City of Roseburg. Ammerman wrote that city officials realized they had made a mistake in approving the shave ice truck at the park and that allowing a vendor there outside of a special event, such as Music on the Half Shell, is in violation of city zoning laws.
“In light of this new information, we will not be able to allow you to continue using Stewart Park as a business location unless you are part of a special event. I understand that you have already reserved this Saturday & Sunday and since this is our mistake we will allow that, but this will be the last weekend,” Ammerman wrote. “I apologize for this oversight. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact me directly.”
Ha said she was in shock when she read the email. All her plans for summer business at Stewart Park had been shattered, she said. She wrote Ammerman back.
“Your email yesterday about the Park's decision to not allow our business to operate in Stewart Park threw us for a loop, as our understanding was a continued operation throughout the summer…This change will have a tremendous impact on our business now that we are almost a month into operation on an already temporary schedule (summer). Our entire business plan/structure is based on providing a product that is unique and encourages individuals to enjoy the experience by being in our beautiful city park. This plan was made known to the Park's department and the park's allowance to continue operation throughout the summer.”
Ammerman wrote Ha back the same day, again apologizing for the mistake the city made:
“My initial decision was made without all of the information. Once all of the information was presented to me, I realized I made a mistake and that I had to correct course. I consulted with city leadership and they confirmed that I had to rescind my decision to be in compliance. We cannot knowingly violate our own ordinances. I apologize again for the impact this will have on your business.”
Ha wrote back Ammerman one last time:
“I am asking you to put yourself in my position. We are respectful to the park. We clean up after every operation. We are bringing a lot of people to the public park to enjoy and have received overwhelming support from the community and our location. We are told we can be at the park for the entire summer…Then, out of nowhere, we are told, via an email, that our last day at the park will be in 4 days, to find a new location and that the Park's department made an oversight error and no talks of any other alternatives or even talks about working with us to collectively find a solution. Can you please let me know if the city is going to make any good faith effort to work with us or if the short notice and apology is the final decision from the City? If the decision is final, then I will turn in the park electrical key Monday. “
The city remained steadfast, and Ha did indeed turn over the keys.
Reaction to the city’s decision was swift and overwhelmingly critical of the city. Nearly 200 people posted comments of support on the Wailini Facebook page and more than 2,000 people signed a petition asking the city to allow the shave ice truck to remain in Stewart Park.
Go to the Facebook page and here’s what you’ll find:
“So Delicious!! We Are Hooked! Thank You!”
"Yummm!!"
“Thank you guys for being so amazing!”
“We went twice today. HUGE hit with our family.”
“Government bureaucratic incompetence on full display at the expense of a tax paying entrepreneur…Good luck Wailani.”
Unfortunately, tonight’s City Council meeting will be held remotely via Zoom, due to lingering concerns over COVID-19. If it were being held in person you could almost bet Ha would show up with shave ice for the City Council.
If that weren’t enough, former City Councilwoman Ashley Hicks will likely appear before the council tonight in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to save pet chickens she has been keeping in her backyard in Roseburg.
Former Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks has taken a novel approach in her dispute with c…
You read that right — a dispute with City Hall, in which the Chief of Police and City Manager have been front and center — over pet chickens.
As you may recall, Hicks took a novel approach in her efforts to keep her four birds after city officials revoked a permit she had been granted to have them: Hicks claimed she needed the chickens as emotional support animals to help her cope with some mental health issues she was dealing with. She even included a note from her doctor verifying her need for the chickens.
Hicks was granted the permit to keep the chickens after getting signatures from 23 nearby property owners and paying a $50 fee. A chicken coop was built for them.
However, Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein revoked Hicks’ permit for the chickens after two adjacent property owners — only one of whom lived in the area — complained. Hicks appealed Klopfenstein’s action to City Manager Nikki Messenger, who agreed with the chief and denied the appeal.
Hicks then appealed that decision to the City Council, which is scheduled to hear her final request to keep her chickens tonight.
Those of you who follow City Hall at all know the relationship between Hicks and her former colleagues on the council was often testy. So much so that in February 2020, Hicks was sanctioned by the council for comments she made on social media in support of a homeless camp near the airport.
Hicks's relationship with Messenger was even more acrimonious. Last fall, Hicks filed a formal complaint against Messenger, accusing her of violating the city charter by not living within city limits. Hicks said Messenger bought an aging townhome within the city to satisfy the residency requirement, but really lives in a home she owns outside of city limits in the Melrose area near the South Umpqua River.
The City Council dismissed Hicks’ complaint, calling it unfounded.
Chickens. A dispute over shaved ice. Not your ordinary local government meeting. The meeting will be held via Zoom and live-streamed on the City of Roseburg Facebook page, beginning at 6:30 p.m., when the council appoints a new member. The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
A recap of the meeting will be in Tuesday's paper as well as online at nrtoday.com.
Don’t forget the popcorn.
Have to smile at just how small town Roseburg really is. This is a meeting I just can't wait to miss and read about later.
Perhaps a change at City Hall and with the City Council needs to take place as soon as possible.
There's an election every two years.
