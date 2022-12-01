WINSTON — The Winston Planning Commission Wednesday night voted to deny a conditional use permit application from a California land developer to build a recreational vehicle park near Abraham Avenue and Highway 42 on the west end of town.
Commissioner Rob Price made a motion to deny the application. “There are just too many questions not answered and not enough information,” Price said.
Commission chair Renee Morgan and commissioner Mike Derusha also voted in favor to deny the application. Commissioner Steve Johnson, who lives in a neighborhood adjacent to the proposed development, abstained from deliberation and the vote.
During a second meeting over the debated 19-acre property, commission members heard an hour of comments of neighboring residents who had concerns about the development of that property before rendering a decision.
“This would be unfathomable,” Vera Potter, who lives close to the proposed development, told the commission. “If you vote yes, you’re done with it, but we have to live with it.”
Price explained to those opposed — roughly 40 people against the proposal were in attendance — explained that the commission as a whole was bound by law, not emotion.
“There are state, county and city laws we have to follow,” Price said as the commission deliberated its decision. “We live in this town. We are citizens here, too. Even if we do not like the project, we have to look at it without bias.
“I hope you understand the predicament we’re in.”
Primary concerns, presented in a 63-page document at a Nov. 16 meeting by Leslie Wilson, cited a number of concerns while speaking for many of the residents who currently live in the area of the proposed development.
Among those issues addressed included but were not limited to added traffic volume on Abraham Avenue, which is a connector between Highway 42 and Lookingglass Road. Pedestrian safety, noise and other potential nuisances were also addressed.
Another 23-page document was submitted by Wilson explaining possible gaps in the proposed development as it relates to City of Winston building codes.
A Douglas County Co-op location is also coming to the area, and the co-op plans to include a gas station. That added traffic could put a strain on the residents who live in the Abraham neighborhood just trying to enter Highway 42, Sue Terwilliger told the commission.
“It’s ruining our community,” Terwilliger said.
The property — identified legally as Tax Lot(s) 2200, 2201 and 2202 in Section 21AC Township — is within the 100-year flood plain for the South Umpqua River and Lookingglass Creek, which enters the river south of Highway 42.
That particular parcel has changed hands twice since 2012, most recently purchased by the Schneider and Bode 2019 Trust in January.
The new owner of that 19-acre parcel, Travis Schneider, who lives in Humboldt County, California, told the commission that he understood the concerns of neighboring residents in the neighborhood adjacent to Abraham Avenue, a connector between Highway 42 and Lookingglass Road.
In 2017, a Portland-based property developer, Skeele and Son Resources, proposed a similar development on the property. Their proposal ultimately was granted tentative approval by the Winston City Council, but the timeline for that tentative approval expired.
Schneider has the right to appeal the decision, which will be passed on to the Winston City Council.
