Commissioners from Douglas, Coos and Curry counties are meeting Wednesday to select the person who will take over as Oregon Senator for District 1.
Republican precinct committee persons in the district selected five names Saturday to be considered for the seat which was vacated by Dallas Heard, as of Jan. 1. The person picked by county commissioners, will serve until the end of 2024.
Douglas County Republican Central Committee Vice Chair Michaela Hammerson said the names, in order of votes received, were State Representative David Brock Smith of Curry County, followed by Douglas County residents Tim Allen, Richard Vander Velden, Todd Vaughn and Thomas Dole.
The commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in room 216 of the Douglas County Courthouse. Commissioners from Coos and Curry counties will likely take part in the meeting via a Zoom link.
Commissioner Tim Freeman will make opening remarks, followed by questions from commissioners about the process, and then each candidate will be able to speak and take questions from any of the commissioners. After some time to deliberate, a vote will be taken and the new state senator will be named. It can also be viewed on the live stream which is linked: https://video.ibm.com/channel/douglascountyoregon
Hammerson said 121 people were at the precinct committee meeting, held in Coquille. Hammerson said voting was weighted, based on the number of PCPs in a precinct and the population of each precinct.
Brock Smith has expressed interest in moving from the Oregon House to the state Senate and received Heard’s endorsement.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
