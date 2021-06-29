The portable showers came from Adapt. The pizzas were donated by Abby’s. The Salvation Army brought the bread. Umpqua Health Alliance pitched in with other snacks. Individuals dropped off bananas and other fruit.
And the cool accommodations, accompanied by cots to lay on, paper towels to wipe the sweat off and endless warm smiles, were courtesy of the folks at the Roseburg Senior Center. There, about a dozen volunteers — all but a few over the age of 70 — quickly and without really knowing what they were getting into, set up an impromptu cooling center, bringing life again to the Senior Center, which had been closed for more than a year due to COVID-19.
With no official cooling center in the area, the Senior Center, at 1614 SE Stephens St., stepped in to fill the void and quickly became ground central for those seeking respite from the heat, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“It was a huge collaboration, and it started with my mother saying, ‘Yes, we’ll be open,’” said Ruth Smith, who is vice president of the senior center’s board and whose mother, Doris Loveday, volunteers at the center. “It just took off from there.”
Smith, Loveday and about a dozen volunteers opened the center doors Saturday morning and people began to slowly trickle in. But there were hurdles to keeping people cool as the temperature reached 104 degrees that day.
To begin with, there was no coordinated effort to get the word out about the new cooling center. Tim Hutton, who helps the homeless community through his Under the Bridge Ministry, said at one point an outdated list of cooling center locations was being circulated.
“Everybody had to scramble and let people know that was an old list,” Hutton said. “Even the county was sharing the wrong information.”
Then there was the task of getting people to the Senior Center. It’s not easy to get across town when the temperature is 113, as it was Sunday, and the pavement is even hotter. (Sunday’s temperature was an all-time record for a high temperature in Roseburg, breaking the previous record of 109, which occurred in August 2020).
“What we lacked was public transportation to the cooling center,” Smith said. “People barely made it in the heat trying to get here.”
Smith decided to put the center bus, which had been sitting idle for more than a year, to good use. Her husband, Tommy Smith, drove it to homeless encampments and offered people rides to the Senior Center, then back when the center closed in the evening.
“That’s a huge thing. How do you get to the cooling center when you’re all the way across town?” Hutton said. “That could be deadly, just trying to make it there.”
White said much of the volunteers’ time has been spent making food for their guests — cool sandwiches are in demand, as well as salads, fruit and cake.
“This started because somebody had an idea, they reached out to us, and it just spread,” Smith said. “The entire community has really been so giving and so loving. It really is a huge gift from the community.”
That may be true, Hutton said, but it was Smith and the others at the Senior Center who opened their doors and got the ball rolling in the middle of the worst heatwave ever recorded.
“Up to that point there was nothing available,” Hutton said. “Their decision to open up the senior center literally saved lives.”
NOT ALL GOOD NEWSDespite those efforts, the hottest day in Douglas County history apparently took at least one life Sunday after a woman died in downtown Roseburg. The body was found Sunday afternoon in a public parking lot just south of the former Roseburg Beauty School, 700 SE Stephens St., according to police records.
The woman often slept there and a burgundy walker she used to get around was still there Sunday morning, Hutton said. He also said he spoke to the woman’s boyfriend, who was overcome with grief.
“He’s mourning the loss, he’s very upset,” Hutton said.
Betsy Cunningham, who is chair of the board of Housing First Umpqua, said she also was familiar with the deceased woman and her boyfriend. They both were trying to deal with numerous disabilities, she said.
“This is a story that needs to be told,” Cunningham said. “They are folks who fell through the cracks of a system that has misguided ideas about freedom and choice.”
Authorities have not released the name of the woman as of Tuesday morning.
Hutton said he is worried things could get worse as the county and state come out of the pandemic, and the money associated with it is diverted elsewhere.
“I would expect to see more and more of that here as the moratorium on evictions is lifted and grants from COVID dry up,” Hutton said.
The answer? More housing and services for people who are homeless or on the verge of becoming so, he said.
“I’m really hoping that we get a place for people to stay on a regular basis, so they don’t have to stay in the parking lots and stuff,” Hutton said. “If we had a place she could have stayed at, whether it was hot outside or not, it would’ve been a lot easier to check on her.”
But even safe havens like what the Senior Center became over the last few days only provide temporary sanctuary. And the approximately 175 individuals who have sought refuge at the center since Saturday know that hard fact all too well.
Connie Bradley is one of those people.
Bradley, 68, fled an abusive relationship in California and ended up in Roseburg last month. She has been trying to survive on her $1,100 monthly Social Security check, “But that doesn’t last long for hotels,” Bradley said. “I’ve never been in this position before.”
She had family in the area but those relationships soured and she ended up at a shelter for women. Bradley said she butted heads with staff there and things came to a head early Sunday morning when she called 911 after suffering an asthma attack.
That phone call violated the shelter’s rules and Bradley said she got a three-day suspension, meaning she would have to find somewhere else to stay during the record heat. Bradley said she spent Sunday night outside, too worried to get much sleep.
“I found a nice place under a tree,” she said. “I slept on the ground last night for the first time in my life.”
Bradley spent most of the day Monday at the Senior Center, as the temperature hit 100 degrees. She wore her long hair braided in pigtails, embarrassed to smile because of her missing teeth, trying to stay positive but deep down scared as can be.
“I’m OK now but at 9 o’clock I know I’ll be thinking ‘what in God’s name am I going to do?’” she said.
Smith said as difficult as Bradley’s story is to hear, she’s not alone; several other women her age who have visited the cooling center also don’t have permanent homes.
“She’s just one example, that’s what’s just heartbreaking,” Smith said. “This is her first time, but the other women have been out there for a while. They should all be sitting on their porch knitting, not here.”
