A local nonprofit organization won’t have to pay back $50,000 it owed to the city of Roseburg after the City Council voted Monday to waive the debt.

Juniper Tree Counseling moved into the historical Judge William R. Willis house in downtown Roseburg in January 2023 after months of renovation. The sale of the house was a topic of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting.

BetsyC
BetsyC

Neighbor Works has been mismanged for years. Sadly to let them off the hook may not provide enough motivation for them to really straighten out. They still do not maintain their residental rental properties. Well maybe the can use the $50,000 to start doing that? [lol]

