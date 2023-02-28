A local nonprofit organization won’t have to pay back $50,000 it owed to the city of Roseburg after the City Council voted Monday to waive the debt.
The money owed by NeighborWorks Umpqua was connected to an historic property known as the Willis House, and adjacent park, located in the 700 block of Southeast Rose Street. Combined, the property totals about .34 acre. The house, named after Judge William R. Willis, was built in 1874. The city purchased the property in 1924 and over the decades it served as a library, park and later city hall.
The property eventually became vacant, and in 2012, the city declared the house and park to be surplus. In 2017, the city sold the property to NeighborWorks Umpqua for $137,500.
Back then the building was deteriorating and needed repairs, city officials said. Additionally, squatters were breaking in and causing damage to it. The City had received another, higher offer for the property, but decided the NeighborWorks Umpqua offer was “to be in the public’s best interest,” according to city officials.
NeighborWorks Umpqua said it planned to spend between $300,000 and $400,000 refurbishing the historic structure, and with the help of city officials would seek historic preservation grants to help pay for the work. However, NeighborWorks Umpqua never refurbished the house, and instead installed a fence around it as the house sat vacant for years.
Last April, NeighborWorks Umpqua sold the Willis House property to Juniper Tree Northwest for $300,000. Juniper Tree refurbished the house and is using it as office space.
However, as part of the original June 2017 sale from the city to NeighborWorks Umpqua, a separate agreement was signed that said if the non-profit sold the property within five years, it would owe the city an additional $50,000. The sale to Juniper tree occurred 58 days before that five-year period expired.
City officials say this separate agreement was signed by the CEO of NeighborWorks Umpqua and the Roseburg city manager, but was not recorded in the county records. Since then the NeighborWorks Umpqua CEO, the city manager and the city attorney have all changed. None of the new appointees was aware of the agreement, city officials now say.
Mayor Larry Rich and City Councilors Brian Prawitz and Andrea Zielinski were on the council in 2017 and approved the deal, but said they were vague on the details and were not made aware of this separate agreement.
“It was a rough piece of property,” Prawitz said Monday, adding that NeighborWorks Umpqua “is a good partner. They do good work.”
In addition to helping NeighborWorks Umpqua, forgiving the debt would also help the city meet a requirement for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant it received, City Manager Nikki Messenger said. In order to closed out the grant, the city must participate in at least one housing activity.
NeighborWorks Umpqua qualifies as a fair housing organization and waiving this debt would be considered providing financial support to them, and as such qualify as a fair housing activity.
“Staff believes this is a unique opportunity to accomplish two goals with one action,” city officials wrote in explaining the benefit of the debt waiver.
In a letter to the city, Erica Mills, CEO of NeighborWorks Umpqua, said no one at the agency was aware of the separate agreement until the sale of the Willis House had been finalized.
“If the document had been properly recorded, and/or brought to our attention prior to listing the property, we would have made different disposition decisions,” Mills wrote.
Mills also described several affordable housing efforts NeighborWorks Umpqua is undertaking, including a partnership with the Cow Creek Tribe to provide financial coaching, matched savings and down payment assistance.
“In the midst of a nation-wide housing crisis, this work is more important than ever, while resources remain scarce and competitive,” Mills wrote. “We are asking that you consider forgiveness of the aforementioned $50,000 debt to allow us to continue and expand our work.
The City Council vote was unanimous. City Councilor Ruth Smith, who works for NeighborWorks Umpqua, abstained from voting.
The Roseburg City Council on Monday also: - Recommended that the state Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission approve liquor licenses for two local businesses: Little Brothers Pub, located at 428 SE Main St., and Pinnacle 365 (formerly Roseburg Chevron), located at 2625 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. The licenses are needed because both businesses have new owners. Jonathan Perez, Michael Asch and Marissa Perez now own Little Brothers Pub, and are seeking a full on-premises commercial license. Pinnacle 365, owned by Manuel J. Castelo, Is seeking a license for off-premises sales. - Approved an updated list of pro tem judges who can be called upon to serve during Roseburg Municipal Court Judge Jason Mahan’s absence. The list consists of Roseburg attorney Andrew Johnson, who is also the Municipal Court Judge for the cities of Sutherlin and Winston; Dan Bouck, the former director of the Umpqua Valley Public Defender’s Office who retired about a year ago from that position but continues to work there part time; and Ryan Podlesnik: Mr. Podlesnik, a private criminal law attorney who Previously was a prosecutor for the Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team. The pro tem judges earn $125 per hour. The list has not been updated since 2012. {related_content_uuid}04e534d9-40ef-4c49-99d4-86446c0058f8{/related_content_uuid}
(1) comment
Neighbor Works has been mismanged for years. Sadly to let them off the hook may not provide enough motivation for them to really straighten out. They still do not maintain their residental rental properties. Well maybe the can use the $50,000 to start doing that? [lol]
