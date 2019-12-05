With the easiest work done — approving goals that had been adopted two years ago — the Roseburg City Council now will now deal with the one issue they all acknowledge is the most pressing, homelessness.
During a two-hour special session Tuesday afternoon the Council breezed through four goals and about a dozen implementation action items that are intended to guide their policies for the next two years. The Council generally sets such goals every two years; the last group of four goals had been settled on in 2017.
To speed the process up the council agreed on strict ground rules limiting the amount of time each councilor had to speak. For example, councilors were given two minutes each to discuss any particular goal, and they could request an extra two minutes — to be approved by the rest of the council — if they needed it. Commissioners were given one minute to rebut items proposed by other councilors.
Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein was the timekeeper, and he would hold up a sign indicating each councilor had 30 seconds left to speak.
“We don’t want to be rude and cut you off, but when your time’s up, you're done,” Mayor Larry Rich said.
The Council approved four goals that were adopted in 2017 and slightly re-worded, and their accompanying action items. They included:
Goal 1: Develop and implement policies to enhance housing opportunities.
- Prioritize recommendations from the Housing Needs Analysis
- Implement House Bill 2001 provisions (basically ends single-family zoning to promote more affordable housing)
- Pursue Urban Growth boundary swap
Goal 2: Implement transportation funding policies to meet identified community needs.
- Adopt updated Transportation System Plan
- Identify options for additional local funding
- Support UTRANS
Goal 3: Enhance community livability and public safety.
- Develop a city communications plan/strategy
- Consider increased use of surveillance cameras
- Identify opportunities to expand library programs/services
Goal 4: Take a proactive role in economic development and community revitalization.
- Support efforts to construct the Allied Health College
- Support efforts to increase tourism
- Look for opportunities to engage the Roseburg Area Chamber
There were some minor changes, including an addition or two to the action plans that were discussed at the previous goal setting meeting. For example, action points under goal No. 4 that had indicated support for the Downtown Roseburg Association and The Partnership now include the words “and evaluate” the organizations.
Also, the following action item, suggested by Councilor Ashley Hicks, was adopted under goal no. 4: Enhance the aesthetics of the river and encourage recreational and business opportunities for development.
Councilors plan to meet one more time to address two goals that were added to the list:
Goal 5: Update and implement the city’s emergency preparedness plan.
Goal 6: Explore strategies to lessen the impact of homelessness on the community.
The issue of homelessness has been the most contentious throughout the goal-setting process.
