A Douglas County agency is a candidate to receive millions of dollars in grant money to buy a hotel here and turn it into a shelter for the unhoused. The question is: which agency is it?
The Oregon Community Foundation, which is overseeing the program that will distribute $65 million in state funding, won’t say just yet. While foundation officials would confirm that a Douglas County entity is in the final stages — known as Phase 2 — of the application process, they would not name the agency.
Foundation officials also said that every project is different and for that reason, they could not put a timeline on when a possible grant for the Douglas County agency being considered might be distributed.
Megan Loeb, a foundation official overseeing work on the statewide shelter funding — known as Project Turnkey — said the application process is intensive and important. It includes real estate work such as appraisals, inspections and surveys, and an examination of the applicants’ operations and funding.
“The goal of the due diligence is to ensure that the selected property and proposed project are high-quality, long-term investments for the state funds through this program,” Loeb said. “The Douglas County applicant, like all other applicants, is seeking funds to purchase a hotel to use as non-congregate shelter.”
Loeb also said now that the application window has closed, the advisory committee set up to sort through the applications will be “doubling down” on its efforts to review and move highly-qualified applicants through the process.
“We have a strong pipeline of nearly 30 applicants and are excited to see more projects awarded in the weeks ahead,” Loeb said.
The program is in its infancy. It dates back to November 2020, when the Oregon Legislature’s emergency board allocated $65 million in state funding to purchase financially distressed motels across the state in an effort to deliver housing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires. These properties may ultimately be converted into long-term housing.
Two distinct funds were provided by the state: one totaling $30 million to be awarded in counties and tribal communities impacted by the 2020 wildfires; and one totaling $35 million for the remaining 28 counties in the state. Oregon Community Foundation is administering both funds through an application and selection process, with guidance from an advisory committee of state, local and community stakeholders.
“Last year’s wildfires were devastating. Many survivors lost everything,” Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney said in a news release. “The emergency board stepped in with funding. That was just the first step. Now this project will give them a place to stay. I am happy to see Project Turnkey hard at work.”
TIGHT TIMELINEIn early February the Oregon Community Foundation announced its first grant, which was $4.2 million to a nonprofit in Ashland called Options for Helping Residents of Ashland. The group is buying and renovating an Ashland motel to house residents negatively impacted by wildfires and COVID-19.
Last week the foundation announced three more grant recipients under the Operation Turnkey program:
- Corvallis Housing First received $2.475 to buy and transform a 24-room hotel in Corvallis into housing for the unhoused, including people with disabilities, veterans, people of color and seniors.
- Northwest Coastal Housing in Lincoln City got $3.35 million to purchase a 42-room hotel along Highway 101 in Lincoln City. Priority will be given to community members displaced by the Echo Mountain Complex Fire.
- Lane County Human Services was awarded $5.56 million to purchase and transform a 50-room hotel on East Broadway in Eugene. Priority will be given to wildfire evacuees.
“The Holiday Farm Fire was absolutely devastating to thousands of residents along the McKenzie River,” said Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch. “Six months later and people are still struggling to find acceptable temporary housing. Project Turnkey is an incredible investment and will provide a lot of families with a safe place to live while they work through the rebuilding process.”
The project is on a tight timeline. Each of the four agencies awarded funding is expected to be housing people this spring. On the funding side, the legislature requires the money to be spent by June.
All told, Project Turnkey is expected to house between 800 to 1,000 people statewide.
