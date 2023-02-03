Douglas County has received federal grant money to be used to improve roadways throughout the county.
In a joint media release from the offices of Oregon Senators Jeff Merkeley and Ron Wyden, the county has been awarded $163,200 as part of a $1.7 million gift to Oregon communities through the federal Transportation Department’s Safe Streets for All program.
“The ability for all Oregonians to travel safely on the streets and roads they rely on every day plays a big part in quality of life and peace of mind for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists,” Wyden said in Thursday’s announcement. “I’m glad these communities have earned these federal grants, and I’ll keep battling to provide similar safety investments across Oregon.”
“Every Oregonian deserves to travel the streets of their communities safely,” said Merkley. “These investments across the state will transform roadways into safer places for bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers. I’m grateful this funding is headed to Oregon, and will continue working to ensure every Oregonian is able to move about their daily lives conveniently and safely.”
Five communities in total were included in the federal grant. The largest of the grants was an $800,000 gift to Lane County’s Department of Public Works.
The cities of Hermiston and Ontario each received $280,000, and Jefferson County was awarded $200,000.
“Douglas County is honored to be the recipient of the federal Transportation Department’s Safe Streets for All grant program,” Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said in the statement. “Taking steps to improve the safety of our roads is critical and we are grateful for the opportunity to lay the groundwork to build our roadway safety plan.”
There are currently no specific projects where Douglas County’s grant funds are earmarked.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
