Currently, the property at 2646 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. in Roseburg serves as a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine booster site.
Douglas County has bigger plans.
This spring, the county completed the purchase of the property, formerly the home of Colorcraft Paint, with the goal of developing a more centralized emergency management center.
Located directly across Northeast Rifle Range Road from the county's maintenance, public works and search and rescue facilities, acquiring the plot made perfect sense.
"We saw a need to make sure we had everything in one place for better access," county spokesperson Tamara Howell said. "It will be nice to have a dedicated home base because we really haven't had one."
The Oregon Health Authority is currently using the location to provide COVID-19 booster shots while the county is developing its plan to bring the bulk of its emergency management resources to one centralized location. The existing building can serve as an Emergency Operations Center when needed, but primarily as a distribution center to better help the county serve its residents.
"When (COVID-19) started, we saw a real gap in our capacity to provide emergency management services," Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said. "We provide a tremendous amount of personal protective equipment, but had nowhere to store it. You have to have a clean, dry area to store those items.
"It gives us a location to have equipment and supplies ready when emergencies do happen," Freeman added.
In prior major public emergencies, the county has utilized buildings at the Douglas County Fairgrounds to serve as a central operations center, whether it was the 2015 shooting at Umpqua Community College, "Snowmageddon" in 2019 or the 2020 start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Archie Creek Fire.
Purchase of the roughly one-acre property was made possible through funds Douglas County received through the American Rescue Act. Sale of the property to the county closed March 31 for a listed price of $1.1 million, according to the Douglas County Assessor's web site.
"We can utilize the current building and make it work for our needs," Howell said. "It meets the needs for what we need right now."
"It's a dedicated space for emergency management," Freeman said. "Now, we're able to do this with a capacity we didn't have before."
With its proximity to the county's other facilities, the lot directly across Rifle Range Road made perfect sense, Freeman said.
"During an emergency, operationally it's the perfect place," Freeman said. "We have been bursting at the seams with facilities, so having that extra acre, to us that proper was probably worth a little more."
