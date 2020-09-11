The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases in the county to 188.
As of Saturday’s update, there were 168 positive cases to go with 20 presumptive cases.
The number of people currently in isolation supported by the Douglas Public Health Network increased from two to seven. There are currently no Douglas County residents hospitalized.
There have been three COVID-related deaths involving Douglas County residents. The first death from COVID-19 occurred in July at a Texas medical facility after the individual had traveled to the state. The second death was on Aug. 19 when an 80-year-old male died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield. He had tested positive on Aug. 14 and was hospitalized two days later.
The third death was a 70-year-old woman who died Aug. 29 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. She tested positive on Aug. 9 and was hospitalized in Eugene until Aug. 27, when she was transferred to Portland.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday six more people died from COVID-related causes, bringing the total number of deaths to 505.
“Today’s 500th death marks another sad milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said in a news release. “These are our family members, our friends, neighbors and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to every Oregonian who has suffered a loss to COVID-19.”
The six deaths reported were:
- A 49-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug.12 and died on Sept. 2 at Providence St. Mary’s in Walla Walla, Washington. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 6 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 29 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Aug. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 2 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Across Oregon, there were 293 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 29,156 since the start of the pandemic.
The next drive-through testing clinic in Roseburg is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
The first drive-thru clinic was held March 17 and since then, 1,471 people have been tested in 70 clinics, while additional testing continues in hospitals, urgent cares and clinics. A total of 11,965 people overall have been tested in Douglas County.
Health officials say if you’re having COVID-19 symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, talk to your health care provider about being tested for COVID-19.
