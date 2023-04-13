Mason Goodknight, a corrections officer who was discharged from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, is a devout believer in God, and those beliefs prevented him from faithfully enforcing a procedure introduced by the sheriff’s office as it pertained to transgender adults in custody.
“This was a moral issue,” Goodknight said of his dismissal from the Sheriff’s Office during a name-clearing hearing at the Douglas County Fairgrounds conference hall Thursday morning. “This policy flies in the face of what reasonable morality is based on.
“We have seen things change all of our lives, but one thing that never changes is the word of God.”
Goodknight was discharged April 4 after more than 27 years as a corrections deputy. In a video Goodknight said he was fired for insubordination and refusing to identify people according to their professed gender.
Douglas County Human Resources Director Michael Kurtz said the sole purpose of a name-clearing hearing is to permit the person the opportunity to publicly clear their name.
“The hearing itself is the sole remedy and it is not an opportunity for the former employee to seek reinstatement or reconsideration of a termination decision,” Kurtz said. “The process is not a ‘mini-trial’ or debate, but simply an opportunity for the former employee to be publicly heard.”
Employers may offer name clearing hearings if certain legal conditions are met, such as when a government employer makes a public disclosure of potentially “stigmatizing” information about in employee in connection with a termination, according to Kurtz.
When given his opportunity to speak, Goodknight talked about the difficult position a corrections deputy is placed in when a person identifies as a gender which their body does not present. Male corrections officers are strongly discouraged from performing searches on incoming female inmates and the same goes for female officers searching male inmates outside of extreme circumstances.
“There is no way for us to affirm that someone can be something other than what God created them to be,” Goodknight said. “You cannot transfer yourself from one gender to another. All you can do is mutilate your God-given body.”
In response to questions about Goodknight from The News-Review, the sheriff’s office responded that it does not comment on personnel matters. DCSO would not comment on how long Goodknight had worked there or what trainings he had attended. The News-Review obtained the information via public records from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin posted on social media about the way his strong conservative Christian values have formed the traits he believes have made him “known as someone who is a patriot, defends freedom, supports the Constitution and does what is right.” Hanlin also noted that ht fights every day to navigate the ever changing climate of policing the Office of Sheriff.
At Thursday morning’s hearing, Hanlin said his department does not take the termination of any employee lightly.
“The mission of the sheriff’s office is bigger than a single individual employee,” Hanlin said. “It is paramount to that mission to ensure the safety, security and equal treatment to all of our citizens.”
Goodknight previously said, “I was fired because I did not join in with them in promoting, sadly, the LGBTQ+ agenda. I will not take part in that. I was not willing to give in to any of the compromises they tried to get me to sign off on to keep my job. So I was fired.”
He expressed to a supervisor that a training to comply with the transgender booking and custody procedure at the Douglas County Jail did not align with his religious beliefs. The procedure had been in place since 2017 to align with federal mandates of the Prison Rape Elimination Act and provide a safety and fair treatment for all adults in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
Goodknight said he started the LGBTQ+ training, but refused to go further when it mentioned gender identity, which the sheriff’s office procedure says “refers to a person’s innate, deeply felt psychological identification as a man, woman or some other gender, which may or may not correspond to the sex assigned to them at birth.” Goodknight said, “It isn’t awareness, it’s affirmation. It’s indoctrination is what it is.”
Procedure JP620 on transgender booking and custody has definitions of seven terms to clarify their meaning for deputies, including gender and gender identity.
The Douglas County procedure starts of by saying that the Douglas County Corrections Division policy is “to ensure the respectful, courteous and professional treatment of transgender Adults in Custody, as well as respect the sexual orientation or gender identity of any person in custody, while maintaining the safety, security and orderly operation of all correctional facilities.”
Goodknight had trouble with the word respect, as he said “respect is heavy. Respect is showing honor to. You respect the Lord. You respect the law, you respect rulers and kings. You do not respect sin or sinful ideology, sinful activity. We do not respect it. And I don’t need to respect it.”
Thursday morning, Goodknight spoke of his belief in the word of God and his desire to walk that path.
“I stand for those truths and those truths came in conflict with JP620,” Goodknight said. “It goes against what God says cannot be done.”
